Round Midnight del 31 gennaio 2018

ROUND MIDNIGHT 31-01-2018

TRACKLIST >>> Wes Montgomery 4t & Johnny Griffin: Round Midnight (Resonance) – Duke Ellington: Ain’t But The One (Proper) – Aretha Franklin & Ray Charles: Ain’t But The One (Atlantic) – Fire!: The Hands (Rune) – Jamie Saft, S.Swallow, Bobby Previte & Iggy Pop: Loneliness Road (RareNoise) – Roberto Ottaviano QuarkTet: Planet Nichols (12Lune) – Fabrizio Puglisi Guantanamo: Giallo Oro (Caligola) – Tiziana Ghiglioni/ S.Potts/ G.Lenoci: Mal Walking (12Lune) – Jazzmeia Horn: I’m Going Down (Prestige) – Roberto Ottaviano: School Days (12Lune) – Periscopes+1: Grossetto (Auand) – Hobby Horse: Born Again Cretin (Auand) – Dr.Liston Smith: Ju Ju (Blue Note) – Danny Grissett: Woody’n You (Savant) – Kris Davis & Craig Taborn: Love in Outer Space (Pyroclastic) – Chris Potter: Sonic Anomaly (ECM) – David Virelles: Del Tabaco y el Azucar (ECM) – Classica Orchestra Afrobeat: Classica (Sidecar) – Fela Kuti: Touble Sleep Yanga Wake Am – Roswell Rudd: House of the Rising Sun (RareNoise) – Esther Phillips: I’ve never found a man (Jazzline) – Ella Fitzgerald: I can’t give you anything but Love (Verve) – Lingomania: Tools (abeat) – Pat Martino: On the stairs (Highnote) – Matt Mitchell: Mini Alternate (Pi Recordings) – Comet is Coming: Start Running (Leaf) – Jeanne Lee & Mal Waldron: Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child – William Parker, Lisa Sokolov, Cooper Moore: For Jeanne Lee – Jeanne Lee: Sundance (Earthforms)