Zululand 17 – 29 Gennaio 2021

TRACKLIST:

Contours – North West

Roberto Lodola – Marimba Do Mar (Fusion Version)

Os Tincoãs – Deixa A Gira Girar (Dj Sonorus edit)

Todd Terje – Alfonso Muskedunder (Mungolian vs Tangoterje Dub)

SpaceBoys – Space Is The Place

Djama – Zay

Warsaw Afrobeat Orchestra – Only Now (Bosq Remix)

Eros – Go For It

Simone – رقه = Rekka (Bonus Beats)

Bless this mess – Day-O (Past Fire Edit)

African Futurism – Akal Akal

Amadou Balake – Massa Kamba (Ben Gomori’s Massabbatical Edit)

Gaoulé Mizik – A Ka Titine (Detroit Swindle Edit)

Dennis Ferrer – Funu

Bazeado – Urubu no Telhado (Mj Cole Remix)