Zululand 17 – 29 Gennaio 2021

/
RSS Feed
TRACKLIST:
Contours – North West
Roberto Lodola – Marimba Do Mar (Fusion Version)
Os Tincoãs – Deixa A Gira Girar (Dj Sonorus edit)
Todd Terje – Alfonso Muskedunder (Mungolian vs Tangoterje Dub)
SpaceBoys – Space Is The Place
Djama – Zay
Warsaw Afrobeat Orchestra – Only Now (Bosq Remix)
Eros – Go For It
Simone – رقه = Rekka (Bonus Beats)
Bless this mess – Day-O (Past Fire Edit)
African Futurism – Akal Akal
Amadou Balake – Massa Kamba (Ben Gomori’s Massabbatical Edit)
Gaoulé Mizik – A Ka Titine (Detroit Swindle Edit)
Dennis Ferrer – Funu
Bazeado – Urubu no Telhado (Mj Cole Remix)
Alla grande