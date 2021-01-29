    Zululand 17 – 29 Gennaio 2021

    Zululand 17 - 29 Gennaio 2021
    TRACKLIST:

    Contours – North West

    Roberto Lodola – Marimba Do Mar (Fusion Version)

    Os Tincoãs – Deixa A Gira Girar (Dj Sonorus edit)

    Todd Terje – Alfonso Muskedunder (Mungolian vs Tangoterje Dub)

    SpaceBoys – Space Is The Place

    Djama – Zay

    Warsaw Afrobeat Orchestra – Only Now (Bosq Remix)

    Eros – Go For It

    Simone – رقه = Rekka (Bonus Beats)

    Bless this mess – Day-O (Past Fire Edit)

    African Futurism – Akal Akal

    Amadou Balake – Massa Kamba (Ben Gomori’s Massabbatical Edit)

    Gaoulé Mizik – A Ka Titine (Detroit Swindle Edit)

    Dennis Ferrer – Funu

    Bazeado – Urubu no Telhado (Mj Cole Remix)

    Carlo andorlini
    Carlo andorlini
    Alla grande

