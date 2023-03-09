Intrattenimento Round Midnight dell' 8 marzo 2023 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 05:00:46 Share Share Link Embed

ROUND MIDNIGHT 08-03-2023



Disco della settimana > Keith & Julie Tippett/ Couple in Spirit: Sound on Stone (Discus)

TRACKLIST >>> Art Blakey & Jazz Messengers: Pee Wee Marquette intro+ Round Midnight (Blue Note) – Miles Davis 5t: ESP (Columbia) – Weather Report: Umbrellas (Columbia) – Wayne Shorter: Blues à Carte (Vee Jay) + Armageddon (Blue Note) – M.Davis 5t: I Fall In Love Too Easily (Columbia) – W.Shorter: JuJu (Blue Note) – Freddie Hubbard: Marie Antoniette (Blue Note) – David Murray / Geri Allen / Terri Lyne Carrington: Samsara (for Wayne Shorter) (Motema) – Lakecia Benjamin: Supernova (w.Wayne Shorter) + Amerikan Skin (w.Angela Davis) (Whirlwind) – W.Shorter/ Terri Lyne Carrington/ Esperanza Spalding/Leo Genovese: Midnight in Carlotta’s Hair (Candid) – W.Shorter/ Michel Petrucciani/ Jim Hall: Morning Blues (Blue Note) – Bobby Timmons: Cut Me Loose, Charlie (Prestige) – Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers: Lester Left Town (Blue Note) – W.Shorter 4t: Masquallero (Verve) – Brad Mehldau: I’m the Walrus (Nonesuch) – Kenny Barron: Well You Needn’t (Artwork) – John Bailey: Time Bandits (Freedom Road) – Ben Wolfe: The Heckler (Resident Arts) – Christian McBride’s New Jawn: Moonchild (Mack Avenue) – Wadada Leo Smith and Orange Wave Electric: Fire Illuminations Inside Light Particles (Kabell) – Nubya Garcia: Miles Chases New Voodoo In The Church (Concord Jazz) – Fire Orchestra: I See Your Eye part.1 (Rune Grammofon) – Keith & Julie Tippett- Couple In Spirit: Look…See + The Windmills of your Mind (Discus) – Donald Byrd: Pentecostal Feeling (Blue Noter) – W.Shorter: Lady Day (Blue Note) – Weather Report: Vertical Invader + 7th Arrow (CBS/Sony)