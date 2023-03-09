    Round Midnight dell’ 8 marzo 2023

    Round Midnight dell' 8 marzo 2023
    /

    Disco della settimana > Keith & Julie Tippett/ Couple in Spirit:  Sound on Stone (Discus) 
    TRACKLIST >>>  Art Blakey & Jazz Messengers: Pee Wee Marquette intro+ Round Midnight (Blue Note) – Miles Davis 5t: ESP (Columbia) – Weather Report: Umbrellas (Columbia) –  Wayne Shorter: Blues à Carte (Vee Jay) + Armageddon (Blue Note) –  M.Davis 5t: I Fall In Love Too Easily (Columbia) –   W.Shorter: JuJu (Blue Note) –  Freddie Hubbard: Marie Antoniette (Blue Note) –  David Murray / Geri Allen / Terri Lyne Carrington: Samsara (for Wayne Shorter) (Motema) –  Lakecia Benjamin: Supernova (w.Wayne Shorter) + Amerikan Skin (w.Angela Davis) (Whirlwind) –  W.Shorter/ Terri Lyne Carrington/ Esperanza Spalding/Leo Genovese: Midnight in Carlotta’s Hair (Candid) –  W.Shorter/ Michel Petrucciani/ Jim Hall: Morning Blues (Blue Note) –  Bobby Timmons: Cut Me Loose, Charlie (Prestige) –  Art Blakey & The Jazz Messengers: Lester Left Town (Blue Note) –  W.Shorter 4t: Masquallero (Verve) –  Brad Mehldau: I’m the Walrus (Nonesuch) –  Kenny Barron: Well You Needn’t (Artwork) –  John Bailey: Time Bandits (Freedom Road) –  Ben Wolfe: The Heckler (Resident Arts) –  Christian McBride’s New Jawn: Moonchild (Mack Avenue) –  Wadada Leo Smith and Orange Wave Electric: Fire Illuminations Inside Light Particles (Kabell) –  Nubya Garcia: Miles Chases New Voodoo In The Church (Concord Jazz) –  Fire Orchestra: I See Your Eye part.1 (Rune Grammofon) –  Keith & Julie Tippett- Couple In Spirit: Look…See + The Windmills of your Mind (Discus) –   Donald Byrd: Pentecostal Feeling (Blue Noter) –  W.Shorter: Lady Day (Blue Note) –  Weather Report: Vertical Invader + 7th Arrow (CBS/Sony)
    Daniele
    Daniele
    3 giorni fa

    Bellissima scelta di brani…. come sempre; e grande competenza. Bravo.

    0
    Rispondi
