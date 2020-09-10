    Round Midnight del 9 settembre 2020

    Round Midnight del 9 settembre 2020
    ROUND MIDNIGHT 09-09-2020

    Album della settimana> – Thelonious Monk: “Palo Alto” (Impulse!) + Maria Schneider Orchestra: “Data Lords” (ArtistShare) + Tinissima 4t: “Zorro”(CAM Jazz)
    🎧 TRACKLIST>>>Sonny Rollins: Round Midnight + Afternoon in Paris + The Bridge (RCA) – Babs Gonzales: Professor Bop (Capitol) – Bud Powell: Dance of the infidels + Un Poco Loco (Blue Note) –  S.Rollins: Way Out West (Contemporary) –  Clifford Brown & Max Roach 5t: Take the A Train (RLR) –  S.Rollins: Strode Road (Prestige) + S.Rollis w.T.Monk: Misterioso (Blue Note) – T.Monk w.S.Rollins: The Way You Look Tonight (Prestige) –  Thelonious Monk: Ruby My Dear + I Love You Sweetheart of All my Dreams + Epistrophy (Live 68- Impulse!) –  Nubya Garcia: The Message Continues (Concord) –  Theon Cross w.N.Garcia, M.Boyd: LDN’s Burning (Gearbox) –   Eric Revis: Baby Renfo (Pyroclastic) –  Angelica Sanchez & Marilyn Crispell: Twisted Roots (Pyroclastic) –  Matt Wilson 4t: Joie De Vivre (Palmetto) –  Maria Schneider Orchestra: Data Lords + Look Up (ArtistShare) –  Enrico Pieranunzi Jazz Ensemble: Vacation from the Blues (Abeat) – Bettye Lavette: Strange Fruit (Verve) –  Roberto Ottaviano Extended Love: Resonance (DodiciLune) –  Keith Tippett: The Dance of the Sheer Joy of it all (Discus) –  Francesco Bearzatti Tinissima Quartet: Algo Mal + Bernardo (CAM Jazz) –  Danilo Rea Doctor 3: Doctor 7+ I Will (Via Veneto) –  Bill Evans 64 Trio: Everything Happens To Me (Verve) –  Gary Peacock Trio: Spartacus (ECM) –  Albert Ayler: Ghosts (Freedom) –   Paul Bley 4t: Ida Lupino (Savoy) –  P.Bley,G.Peacock,P.Motian: When Will the Blues Leave (ECM) –  G.Peacock, K.Jarrett, J.DeJohnette: Vignette (ECM) –  G.Peacock: Moor (ECM) –  G.Peacock & Bill Frisell: Red River Valley (Postcards) – Tony Williams Lifetime: Tomorrow Afternoon (Blue Note) – S.Rollins & Coleman Hawkins: Yesterdays (RCA)
    1 Comment
    Alessandro
    7 ore fa

    Purtroppo da qualche puntata non riesco a scaricare il file, provando da vari dispositivi.

