Round Midnight del 9 settembre 2020

ROUND MIDNIGHT 09-09-2020
Album della settimana> – Thelonious Monk: “Palo Alto” (Impulse!) + Maria Schneider Orchestra: “Data Lords” (ArtistShare) + Tinissima 4t: “Zorro”(CAM Jazz)TRACKLIST>>>Sonny Rollins: Round Midnight + Afternoon in Paris + The Bridge (RCA) – Babs Gonzales: Professor Bop (Capitol) – Bud Powell: Dance of the infidels + Un Poco Loco (Blue Note) – S.Rollins: Way Out West (Contemporary) – Clifford Brown & Max Roach 5t: Take the A Train (RLR) – S.Rollins: Strode Road (Prestige) + S.Rollis w.T.Monk: Misterioso (Blue Note) – T.Monk w.S.Rollins: The Way You Look Tonight (Prestige) – Thelonious Monk: Ruby My Dear + I Love You Sweetheart of All my Dreams + Epistrophy (Live 68- Impulse!) – Nubya Garcia: The Message Continues (Concord) – Theon Cross w.N.Garcia, M.Boyd: LDN’s Burning (Gearbox) – Eric Revis: Baby Renfo (Pyroclastic) – Angelica Sanchez & Marilyn Crispell: Twisted Roots (Pyroclastic) – Matt Wilson 4t: Joie De Vivre (Palmetto) – Maria Schneider Orchestra: Data Lords + Look Up (ArtistShare) – Enrico Pieranunzi Jazz Ensemble: Vacation from the Blues (Abeat) – Bettye Lavette: Strange Fruit (Verve) – Roberto Ottaviano Extended Love: Resonance (DodiciLune) – Keith Tippett: The Dance of the Sheer Joy of it all (Discus) – Francesco Bearzatti Tinissima Quartet: Algo Mal + Bernardo (CAM Jazz) – Danilo Rea Doctor 3: Doctor 7+ I Will (Via Veneto) – Bill Evans 64 Trio: Everything Happens To Me (Verve) – Gary Peacock Trio: Spartacus (ECM) – Albert Ayler: Ghosts (Freedom) – Paul Bley 4t: Ida Lupino (Savoy) – P.Bley,G.Peacock,P.Motian: When Will the Blues Leave (ECM) – G.Peacock, K.Jarrett, J.DeJohnette: Vignette (ECM) – G.Peacock: Moor (ECM) – G.Peacock & Bill Frisell: Red River Valley (Postcards) – Tony Williams Lifetime: Tomorrow Afternoon (Blue Note) – S.Rollins & Coleman Hawkins: Yesterdays (RCA)
