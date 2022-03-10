    Round Midnight del 9 marzo 2022

    Fabio Crescioli
    Round Midnight del 9 marzo 2022
    ROUND  MIDNIGHT 09-03-2022

    Album della settimana >> Sergio Armaroli & Giancarlo Schiaffini 4t: Monkish (Round About Thelonious) (Dodicilune) 
    TRACKLIST >>> Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers: Round Midnight +  Blues March (Blue Note) –  Ornette Coleman: Man On The Moon (Impulse!) –  Charles Lloys & The Marvels: Ramblin’ (Blue Note) –  Miguel Zenon: Dee Dee (miguelzenon.bandcamp.cpm) – Rudresh Mahanthappa Hero Trio: Sadness (Whirlwind) –  Broken Shadows: Una Muy Bonita (Intakt) –  Chris Speed: Enfant (Intakt) –  OGJB Quartet: Ode To O (TUM) –  Pat Metheny: Turnaround (Modern Recordings) –  Rope (Fabrizio Puglisi, Stefano Senni, Zeno De Rossi): Lift Every Voice and Sing/ Ramblin’ (Hora) –  Paul Bley: When Will The Blues Leave (Savoy) –  Barney Kessel: The Blessing (Contemporary) –  Art Pepper: Tears Inside (Contemporary) –  Neneh Cherry & The Thing: What Reason Could I Give? (Smalltown Supersound) –  David Murray, Geri Allen, Terry Lyne Carrington: Perfection (Motéma) –  Tomas Fujiwara Triple Double: Life Only Get More (Firehouse12) –  Ayanda Sikade: Imithandazo Yeengelosi (Afrosynth) –  Immanuel Wilkins: Don’t Break (Blue Note) –  Luke Stewart Silt Trio: The Bottom (Cuneiform) –  Enrico Rava/ William Parker/ Andrew Cyrille: Overboard (TUM) –  John Hébert 5t: Remember Rockfeller At Attica (Sunnyside) –  Tim Berne & Gregg Belisle-Chi: Big Belly (Intakt) –  Greg Gridina: Oddly Enough (AttaBoyGirl) –  Sergio Armaroli & Giancarlo Schiaffini 4t: Raise Four + Bamsha Swing + Ba-Lue Bolivar Ba-Lues Are (DodiciLune) –  Chicago Experiment: Always Be (Ropeadope) –  Dexter Gordon: So What (Steeplechase) –  Nina Simone: Don’t Let Me Be Misanderstood (BMG) –  Pharaoh Sanders: Light At The Edge Of The World (Theresa)
    1 Comment
    Diego Cialdella
    Diego Cialdella
    3 giorni fa

    Che fine hai fatto Sax?

    0
    Rispondi
