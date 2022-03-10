Round Midnight del 9 marzo 2022 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 03:49:45 Share Share Link Embed

ROUND MIDNIGHT 09-03-2022



Album della settimana >> Sergio Armaroli & Giancarlo Schiaffini 4t: Monkish (Round About Thelonious) (Dodicilune)

TRACKLIST >>> Art Blakey and the Jazz Messengers: Round Midnight + Blues March (Blue Note) – Ornette Coleman: Man On The Moon (Impulse!) – Charles Lloys & The Marvels: Ramblin’ (Blue Note) – Miguel Zenon: Dee Dee (miguelzenon.bandcamp.cpm) – Rudresh Mahanthappa Hero Trio: Sadness (Whirlwind) – Broken Shadows: Una Muy Bonita (Intakt) – Chris Speed: Enfant (Intakt) – OGJB Quartet: Ode To O (TUM) – Pat Metheny: Turnaround (Modern Recordings) – Rope (Fabrizio Puglisi, Stefano Senni, Zeno De Rossi): Lift Every Voice and Sing/ Ramblin’ (Hora) – Paul Bley: When Will The Blues Leave (Savoy) – Barney Kessel: The Blessing (Contemporary) – Art Pepper: Tears Inside (Contemporary) – Neneh Cherry & The Thing: What Reason Could I Give? (Smalltown Supersound) – David Murray, Geri Allen, Terry Lyne Carrington: Perfection (Motéma) – Tomas Fujiwara Triple Double: Life Only Get More (Firehouse12) – Ayanda Sikade: Imithandazo Yeengelosi (Afrosynth) – Immanuel Wilkins: Don’t Break (Blue Note) – Luke Stewart Silt Trio: The Bottom (Cuneiform) – Enrico Rava/ William Parker/ Andrew Cyrille: Overboard (TUM) – John Hébert 5t: Remember Rockfeller At Attica (Sunnyside) – Tim Berne & Gregg Belisle-Chi: Big Belly (Intakt) – Greg Gridina: Oddly Enough (AttaBoyGirl) – Sergio Armaroli & Giancarlo Schiaffini 4t: Raise Four + Bamsha Swing + Ba-Lue Bolivar Ba-Lues Are (DodiciLune) – Chicago Experiment: Always Be (Ropeadope) – Dexter Gordon: So What (Steeplechase) – Nina Simone: Don’t Let Me Be Misanderstood (BMG) – Pharaoh Sanders: Light At The Edge Of The World (Theresa)