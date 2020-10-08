    Round Midnight del 7 ottobre 2020

    Album della settimana > FRED HERSCH: Songs from Home (Palmetto)
    🎧 TRACKLIST ►  Brian Landrus: Round Midnight (Blue Land) –   Zeno De Rossi Trio: Cathy Cline (Skirl) –   Dave Douglas: Showing Up +  Pickin’ the Cabbage (GreenLeaf) –  Mary Halvorson Code Girl w.Robert Wyatt: The Lemon Trees (Firehouse12) –  Robert Wyatt w.The Happy End Orch: Turn Things Upside Down (Rough Trade) –  John Greaves & North Sea Radio Orch: Little Red Riding Hood Hit the Road (Dark Companion) –  Thumbscrew: Composition N.157 (Cuneiform) –  Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids: Dogon Mysteries (Strut) –  Mulatu Astatke & Black Jesus Experience: Mulatu (Agogo) –  Akua Naru w.M.Astatke: The Offering (SPV) –  Roberto Ottaviano Eternal Love: Ijo Ki Mba Jo (DodiciLune) –  Getatchew Mekuria & ICP Orchestra: Abbay Abbay (Terp) –  Jamila Woods: Sun Ra (Jagjaguwar) –   Ezra Collective: Space Is The Place (Enter the Jungle) –  Roots Magic: When There Is No Sun (Clean Feed) –  Sun Ra Arkestra: Rocket No.9 (Strut) –  Craig Taborn/ Junk Magic: Sunset Forever (Pyroclastic) –  Kris Davis: Golgi Complex –  Eric Revis: Shutter –  Angelica Sanchez & Marylin Crispell: Lobe of ther Fly (Pyroclastic) –  Matt Wilson 4t: In The Moment (Palmetto) –  Marc Ribot Ceramic Dog: We Crashed in Norway (marcribot.bandcamp.com) –  Angelica Sanchez/ F.Bigoni/ D. Gallo/ E.Carpentieri: You Look Fly (enzocarpentieri.bandcamp.com) –  Matteo Bortone: Dougie Jones (Auand) –  Tony Cattano & Marta Raviglia: Embarcadero Ginger Serenade (Aut) –  Gabrio Baldacci: PF 10 + Nacoro (Auand) – Leonardo Radicchi/ Arcadia 3° w.Robin Eubanks: Moving Forward with the same Bad Idea (AlfaMusic) –  Piero Gaddi 4t: To Joe (Vinile) – Federico Marchesano: Germinale (Felmay) –  Fred Hersch: Wichita Lineman + After You’re Gone (Palmetto) –  Esperanza Spalding & Fred Hersch: Dream of Monk (bandcamp) –  Thelonious Monk: Epistrophy (Impulse!) –  Ella Fitzgerald: Hallelujah, I Love Him So (Verve) –  Art Blakey & Jazz Messengers:Quick Trick (Blue Note) –  Ambrose Akinmusire: Roy (Blue Note) –   Fire Orchestra: At Last I’m Free (Rune Grammofon) –  A.Blakey & The Jazz Messengers: Hipsippy Blues (Blue Note) 
    Daniele
    2 ore fa

    Bravissimo. L’ascolto sempre in streaming.
    Non è facile trovare delle trasmissioni che passano buon jazz. Benemerito!!!
    Grazie

