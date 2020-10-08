Round Midnight del 7 ottobre 2020

ROUND MIDNIGHT 07-10-2020
Album della settimana > FRED HERSCH: Songs from Home (Palmetto)TRACKLIST ► Brian Landrus: Round Midnight (Blue Land) – Zeno De Rossi Trio: Cathy Cline (Skirl) – Dave Douglas: Showing Up + Pickin’ the Cabbage (GreenLeaf) – Mary Halvorson Code Girl w.Robert Wyatt: The Lemon Trees (Firehouse12) – Robert Wyatt w.The Happy End Orch: Turn Things Upside Down (Rough Trade) – John Greaves & North Sea Radio Orch: Little Red Riding Hood Hit the Road (Dark Companion) – Thumbscrew: Composition N.157 (Cuneiform) – Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids: Dogon Mysteries (Strut) – Mulatu Astatke & Black Jesus Experience: Mulatu (Agogo) – Akua Naru w.M.Astatke: The Offering (SPV) – Roberto Ottaviano Eternal Love: Ijo Ki Mba Jo (DodiciLune) – Getatchew Mekuria & ICP Orchestra: Abbay Abbay (Terp) – Jamila Woods: Sun Ra (Jagjaguwar) – Ezra Collective: Space Is The Place (Enter the Jungle) – Roots Magic: When There Is No Sun (Clean Feed) – Sun Ra Arkestra: Rocket No.9 (Strut) – Craig Taborn/ Junk Magic: Sunset Forever (Pyroclastic) – Kris Davis: Golgi Complex – Eric Revis: Shutter – Angelica Sanchez & Marylin Crispell: Lobe of ther Fly (Pyroclastic) – Matt Wilson 4t: In The Moment (Palmetto) – Marc Ribot Ceramic Dog: We Crashed in Norway (marcribot.bandcamp.com) – Angelica Sanchez/ F.Bigoni/ D. Gallo/ E.Carpentieri: You Look Fly (enzocarpentieri.bandcamp.com) – Matteo Bortone: Dougie Jones (Auand) – Tony Cattano & Marta Raviglia: Embarcadero Ginger Serenade (Aut) – Gabrio Baldacci: PF 10 + Nacoro (Auand) – Leonardo Radicchi/ Arcadia 3° w.Robin Eubanks: Moving Forward with the same Bad Idea (AlfaMusic) – Piero Gaddi 4t: To Joe (Vinile) – Federico Marchesano: Germinale (Felmay) – Fred Hersch: Wichita Lineman + After You’re Gone (Palmetto) – Esperanza Spalding & Fred Hersch: Dream of Monk (bandcamp) – Thelonious Monk: Epistrophy (Impulse!) – Ella Fitzgerald: Hallelujah, I Love Him So (Verve) – Art Blakey & Jazz Messengers:Quick Trick (Blue Note) – Ambrose Akinmusire: Roy (Blue Note) – Fire Orchestra: At Last I’m Free (Rune Grammofon) – A.Blakey & The Jazz Messengers: Hipsippy Blues (Blue Note)
Bravissimo. L’ascolto sempre in streaming.
Non è facile trovare delle trasmissioni che passano buon jazz. Benemerito!!!
Grazie