    Round Midnight del 5 febbraio 2020
    ROUND MIDNIGHT 05-02-2020

    Disco della settimana > ZENO DE ROSSI Trio: “Elpis” (Skirl)
               + CHRIS SPEED Trio: “Respect for your Toughness” (Intakt)
    TRACKLIST: Helen Merrill: Round Midnight (Owl) –   Betty Carter: Jazz (Ain’t Nothing But Soul (ABC) –  Carmen McRae: Just a Little Loving (Atlantic) –   Leon Thomas: The Creator Has A Master Plan (Flying Dutchman) –  Esther Philips: Home Is Where Hatred Is (Kudu) –   Annie Ross & Low Note 5t: Conversation on a Barstool (Imago) –   Milla Jovovich: Satellite of Love (Island) –   Sting: My One and Only Love (Pangaea) –  Jane Birkin & Jimmy Rowles: These Foolish Things (CBS) –   Billy Martin’s Wicked Knee w.Shelley Hirsch: 99% (Amulet) –   John Zorn w. Shelley Hirsch: Erotico (Nonesuch) –   Jeff Parker: Build A Nest + After The Rain (International Anthem) –   Kris Davis: Golgi Complex (Pyroclastic) –   Avram Fefer: Dean St Hustle (Clean Feed) –  Jamie Saft/ Nels Cline/ Bobby Previte: Photobomb (RareNoise) –   Harris Eisenstadt/ Nate Wooley/ Alexander Hawkins/ P.Niggenkemper: Poschiavo 35 (Clean Feed) –  Dave Douglas/ Uri Caine/ Andrew Cyrille: Francis of Anthony (Green Leaf) –   Zeno De Rossi Trio: Kaddish + Cathy Cline + Sam (Skirl) –   Chris Speed Trio: Can This Be Love? + Respect fot Your Toughness + Strobe Dots (Intakt) –  Pasquale Innarella Ayler’s Mood w.Danilo Gallo & Ermanno Baron: Part II (AUT) –   Michael Formanek/ Tim Berne/ Mary Halvorson: Bomb The Cactus (Intakt) –  JD Allen: Barraccon (Savant) –   Carla Marciano 4t: Vertigo (Challenge) –  Franco Ambrosetti 5t: Silli’s WAltz (Unit) –   Jazz At Lincon Center Orchestra w.Wayne Shorter: Hammerhead (Blue Engine) –  Jamie Saft/ Dave Liebman/ Brad Jones/ Hamid Drake: Landrace (RareNoise) –  Erik Friedlander Throw A Glass: Seven Heartbreaks (Skipstone) –   Alexander Hawkins: We All Bleed (Intakt) –   Eve Risser & Kaja Draksler: To You (Clean Feed) –   Tony Fruscella: I’ll Be Seeing You (Atlantic) + Tony’s Blues + Out of Nowhere (Fresh Sound) + Imagination (Spotlite) –  Art Pepper & Jack Sheldon: La Historia de un Amor (Atlas)
    1 Comment
    Simone
    Simone
    1 giorno fa

    adesso sto ascoltando il podcast del 20 febbraio ma il mio commento è relativo a tutta la storica trasmissione … E’ IL PIU’ STRAORDINARIO APPUNTAMENTO COL JAZZ (grazie anche al podcast non ne perdo più …). forse, scavando in cantina, potrei trovare anche qualche audio cassetta degli anni 80? forse 90? … allora si festeggiava ancora il non compleanno del grandissimo Charles Mingus … purtroppo un po’ assente negli ultimi mesi … a chiusura SE ADESSO SONO UN APPASSIONATO DI JAZZ LO DEVO A SAX KOWALSKI!!!

