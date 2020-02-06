Round Midnight del 5 febbraio 2020

Podcast 00:00 / 04:05:07 1X

ROUND MIDNIGHT 05-02-2020

Disco della settimana > ZENO DE ROSSI Trio: “Elpis” (Skirl)

+ CHRIS SPEED Trio: “Respect for your Toughness” (Intakt)

TRACKLIST: Helen Merrill: Round Midnight (Owl) – Betty Carter: Jazz (Ain’t Nothing But Soul (ABC) – Carmen McRae: Just a Little Loving (Atlantic) – Leon Thomas: The Creator Has A Master Plan (Flying Dutchman) – Esther Philips: Home Is Where Hatred Is (Kudu) – Annie Ross & Low Note 5t: Conversation on a Barstool (Imago) – Milla Jovovich: Satellite of Love (Island) – Sting: My One and Only Love (Pangaea) – Jane Birkin & Jimmy Rowles: These Foolish Things (CBS) – Billy Martin’s Wicked Knee w.Shelley Hirsch: 99% (Amulet) – John Zorn w. Shelley Hirsch: Erotico (Nonesuch) – Jeff Parker: Build A Nest + After The Rain (International Anthem) – Kris Davis: Golgi Complex (Pyroclastic) – Avram Fefer: Dean St Hustle (Clean Feed) – Jamie Saft/ Nels Cline/ Bobby Previte: Photobomb (RareNoise) – Harris Eisenstadt/ Nate Wooley/ Alexander Hawkins/ P.Niggenkemper: Poschiavo 35 (Clean Feed) – Dave Douglas/ Uri Caine/ Andrew Cyrille: Francis of Anthony (Green Leaf) – Zeno De Rossi Trio: Kaddish + Cathy Cline + Sam (Skirl) – Chris Speed Trio: Can This Be Love? + Respect fot Your Toughness + Strobe Dots (Intakt) – Pasquale Innarella Ayler’s Mood w.Danilo Gallo & Ermanno Baron: Part II (AUT) – Michael Formanek/ Tim Berne/ Mary Halvorson: Bomb The Cactus (Intakt) – JD Allen: Barraccon (Savant) – Carla Marciano 4t: Vertigo (Challenge) – Franco Ambrosetti 5t: Silli’s WAltz (Unit) – Jazz At Lincon Center Orchestra w.Wayne Shorter: Hammerhead (Blue Engine) – Jamie Saft/ Dave Liebman/ Brad Jones/ Hamid Drake: Landrace (RareNoise) – Erik Friedlander Throw A Glass: Seven Heartbreaks (Skipstone) – Alexander Hawkins: We All Bleed (Intakt) – Eve Risser & Kaja Draksler: To You (Clean Feed) – Tony Fruscella: I’ll Be Seeing You (Atlantic) + Tony’s Blues + Out of Nowhere (Fresh Sound) + Imagination (Spotlite) – Art Pepper & Jack Sheldon: La Historia de un Amor (Atlas)