Round Midnight del 4 dicembre 2019

ROUND MIDNIGHT 4-12-2019

ALBUM della SETTIMANA > JUNIUS PAUL: “Ism” (International Anthem)



TRACKLIST >>> Amy Winehouse: Round Midnight – Fela Kuti (w.Lester Bowie): No Agreement (Decca) – Ezra Collective (w.Kokoroko): Shakara (Enter The Jungle) – Kip Hanrahan/ Conjure: Skydiving (American Clave) – Matt Wilson’s Big Happy Family: Lester (Palmetto) – Fire! Orchestra: Blue Crystal Fire (Pyroclastic) – Jaimie Branch: Prayer for Amerikkka p.1 &2 (International Anthem) – Chris Lightcap SuperBigmouth: Through Birds, Through Fire (Pyroclastic) – TaxiWars: DropShot (Sdban) – Jay Clayton & Jerry Granelli: Fast Speaking Woman (Sunnyside) – Norma Winstone & John Taylor: Lucky To Be Me (Enodoc) – Dinamitri Jazz Folklore: Blues Africane (Rudi) – Francesco Maccianti Trio: Path (ABeat) – Junius Paul: Asé + The One Who Endures + Paris + Fred Anderson and a Half + Baker’s Dozen (International Anthem) – Dave Douglas/ Uri Caine/ Andrew Cyrille: Francis of Anthony (Greenleaf) – Franco D’Andrea: Altalena (Parco della Musica) – Mal Waldron Trio: Rat Now + Boo (alt.take) (ECM) – Enrico Pieranunzi Trio: Free Visions 1 (Storyville) – Cristiano Calcagnile Multikulti Ensemble: The Gift (Caligola) – Ellery Eskelin : Jive at Five (Intakt) – Last Exit (S.Sharrock/ B.Laswell/ P.Brötzmann/ R.S.Jackson: The Black Bat (ESP) – David S.Ware: Samsara (reprise) (AUM) – Gerald Cleaver: Pilgrim’s Progress (Sunnyside) – Avram Fever: Dean St.Hustle (Clean Feed) – Sonar with David Torn: Partitions (RareNoise) – Theon Cross: LDN’s Burning (Gearbox) – Zara McFarlane with Shabaka Hutchings: Silhouette (Brownswood) – Miles Davis: Someday My Prince Will Come (Columbia)



