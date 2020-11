Ritmo Radio Show del 4 ottobre 2020

NAS – KING DISEASE (MASS APPEAL)

APIFERA – LAKE VU (STONES THROW)

THE 7 DAY WEEKEND – POOLSIDE DESIRE-M1-24 (VINTAGE LEAGUE MUSIC)

JNEIRO JAREL – VIBERIAN WAVES PT.1 (FEAT. CAPITOL PEOPLES) (FAR OUT)

QUAKERS – THINK I’M FINISHED (STONES THROW)

QUIROGA – DABBLER IN LOVE (REALLY SWING)

ANDRES – GAMAY ALL DAY (MOTORCITY WINE RECORDINGS)

JAMES BLAKE – LOVE WHAT HAPPENED HERE (R&S)

SLOWTHAI FEAT. MOUNT KIMBIE & JAMES BLAKE – FEEL AWAY

ZARA MCFARLANE – NATIVE NOMAD (BROWNSWOOD)

FLOHIO – UNVEILED

MACHINEDRUM – BELIEVE IN (NINJA TUNE)

MARY JANE GIRLS – ALL NIGHT LONG (GORDY)

REDMAN / METHOD MAN VS STEVIE WONDER – HOW SUPERSTITIOUS (SOOPASTOLE)

DE LA SOUL FEAT. REDMAN – OOH OOH (TOMMY BOY)

J & B KINGS – DROP THE HEAVY (7 ARTS MUSIC)

EZRA COLLECTIVE – FOOTPRINTS (BLUE NOTE)

LETHERETTE – TOO CLOSE (WULF)

SPILLER – GROOVEJET (POSITIVA)

MYTRON – OIL (EARTHLY MEASURES)

PBR STREETGANG – PIGEON ST (FUTUREBOOGIE)

LAPIS – POSSY (NUAGE REMIX) (LOOSE LIPS)

LITTLEFOOT – LITES DOWN LOW (LITTLEFOOT)

SQUAREPUSHER – MY RED HOT CAR (WARP)