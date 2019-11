Il Collezionista del 2 giugno 2019

GEORGE BENSON So what (from Beyond the blue horizon CTI 1979)

BLACK NASTY I have no choice (from Talking to the people, Enterprise USA 1973)

ALICE COLTRANE Blue Nile (from Ptah the el daoud Impulse 1972)

JOHN WAGNER COALITION It’s a man world (from Shades of Brown, Koala USA 1976)

DAVE PIKE Lazy afternoon (from On a gentle note MUSE USA 1978)