BONGOMAN by JAKA- 6th February 2021 - Happy Birthday BOB MARLEY ( Exclusive tracks & Rarities ) Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:28:58 Share Share Link Embed

BONGOMAN by JAKA- 6th February 2021 – Happy Birthday BOB MARLEY ( Exclusive tracks & Rarities ) – FRIDAY 10.30 PM – 00.30 AM (CET) – Reggae – On air since 1991 –

Bob singing in a Hotel Room , Rehearsal at Tuff Gong Studios , rare live recordings and alternate mix , tracks never released before & rarities .

An EXCLUSIVE Mixtape selected by Jaka ” Bongoman” the Ital- ian Reggae Ambassador from his personal collection of records & bootlegs. Happy Birthday Bob !!!

Special JINGLES for JAKA in this Mixtape by :

LEE PERRY, FAMILY MAN BARRETT , RITA MARLEY , TOOTS HIBBERT, MIKEY DREAD, DEAN FRASER , BURNING SPEAR, ABYSSINIANS, DAVID RODIGAN

1

SLAVE DRIVER ( BBC session 73)

Bob Marley & the Wailers

2

ZION TRAIN ( Rehearsal 80 Tuff Gong )

Bob Marley & the Wailers

3

CHANT DOWN BABYLON ( 80 demo )

Bob Marley & the Wailers

4

TALKIN BLUES ( 74 demo)

Bob Marley & the Wailers

5

AMADU ( 73 Alternate studio)

Bob Marley & the Wailers

6

TURN YOUR LIGHTS DOWN LOW ( 77 demo )

Bob Marley & the Wailers

7

BEND DOWN LOW ( Live Sausalito 73)

Bob Marley & the Wailers

8

RUDE BOY SKANK ( Live Sausalito 73)

Bob Marley & the Wailers

9

RUNNIN AWAY ( 78 demo )

Bob Marley & the Wailers

10

RIDE NATTY RIDE ( Rehearsal 79 Tuff Gong )

Bob Marley & the Wailers

11

This Train

Bob Marley & the Wailers

12

Destiny

Bob Marley & the Wailers

13

Jah Is Mighty

Bob Marley & the Wailers

14

Man to man

Bob Marley & the Wailers

15

Fussing & Fighting

Bob Marley & the Wailers

16

JAH LIVE ( 75 demo )

Bob Marley & the Wailers

17

SMILE JAMAICA DUB ( 76 Alternate studio)

Bob Marley & the Wailers

18

DUB IN TRENCHTOWN

Bob Marley & the Wailers

19

TRENCHTOWN ROCK ( Live Chicago 75 )

Bob Marley & the Wailers

20

Slogans

Bob Marley & the Wailers

21

BABYLON FEEL DIS ONE ( 80 demo )

Bob Marley & the Wailers

22

I SHOT THE SHERIFF ( Rehearsal 80 Tuff Gong )

Bob Marley & the Wailers

23

BURNIN & LOOTIN ( Live Sausalito 73)

Bob Marley & the Wailers

24

RASTAMAN CHANT ( Live Sausalito 73)

Bob Marley & the Wailers

25

REDEMPTION SONG ( Essex House Hotel )

Bob Marley

Jaka è uno dei più famosi ambasciatori del Reggae e della Black Music in Italia. Cantautore, musicista, promoter, attivista sociale, e DJ, con migliaia di shows alle spalle in Europa e nel mondo e decine di album pubblicati.

Da 30 anni conduce “Bongoman”programma specializzato in Reggae, ogni Venerdi alle 22.30 su Controradio Firenze/Popolare Network.