BONGOMAN by JAKA- 6th February 2021 – Happy Birthday BOB MARLEY ( Exclusive tracks & Rarities ) – FRIDAY 10.30 PM – 00.30 AM (CET) – Reggae – On air since 1991 –
Bob singing in a Hotel Room , Rehearsal at Tuff Gong Studios , rare live recordings and alternate mix , tracks never released before & rarities .
An EXCLUSIVE Mixtape selected by Jaka ” Bongoman” the Ital- ian Reggae Ambassador from his personal collection of records & bootlegs. Happy Birthday Bob !!!
Special JINGLES for JAKA in this Mixtape by :
LEE PERRY, FAMILY MAN BARRETT , RITA MARLEY , TOOTS HIBBERT, MIKEY DREAD, DEAN FRASER , BURNING SPEAR, ABYSSINIANS, DAVID RODIGAN
1
SLAVE DRIVER ( BBC session 73)
Bob Marley & the Wailers
2
ZION TRAIN ( Rehearsal 80 Tuff Gong )
Bob Marley & the Wailers
3
CHANT DOWN BABYLON ( 80 demo )
Bob Marley & the Wailers
4
TALKIN BLUES ( 74 demo)
Bob Marley & the Wailers
5
AMADU ( 73 Alternate studio)
Bob Marley & the Wailers
6
TURN YOUR LIGHTS DOWN LOW ( 77 demo )
Bob Marley & the Wailers
7
BEND DOWN LOW ( Live Sausalito 73)
Bob Marley & the Wailers
8
RUDE BOY SKANK ( Live Sausalito 73)
Bob Marley & the Wailers
9
RUNNIN AWAY ( 78 demo )
Bob Marley & the Wailers
10
RIDE NATTY RIDE ( Rehearsal 79 Tuff Gong )
Bob Marley & the Wailers
11
This Train
Bob Marley & the Wailers
12
Destiny
Bob Marley & the Wailers
13
Jah Is Mighty
Bob Marley & the Wailers
14
Man to man
Bob Marley & the Wailers
15
Fussing & Fighting
Bob Marley & the Wailers
16
JAH LIVE ( 75 demo )
Bob Marley & the Wailers
17
SMILE JAMAICA DUB ( 76 Alternate studio)
Bob Marley & the Wailers
18
DUB IN TRENCHTOWN
Bob Marley & the Wailers
19
TRENCHTOWN ROCK ( Live Chicago 75 )
Bob Marley & the Wailers
20
Slogans
Bob Marley & the Wailers
21
BABYLON FEEL DIS ONE ( 80 demo )
Bob Marley & the Wailers
22
I SHOT THE SHERIFF ( Rehearsal 80 Tuff Gong )
Bob Marley & the Wailers
23
BURNIN & LOOTIN ( Live Sausalito 73)
Bob Marley & the Wailers
24
RASTAMAN CHANT ( Live Sausalito 73)
Bob Marley & the Wailers
25
REDEMPTION SONG ( Essex House Hotel )
Bob Marley
Jaka è uno dei più famosi ambasciatori del Reggae e della Black Music in Italia. Cantautore, musicista, promoter, attivista sociale, e DJ, con migliaia di shows alle spalle in Europa e nel mondo e decine di album pubblicati.
Da 30 anni conduce “Bongoman”programma specializzato in Reggae, ogni Venerdi alle 22.30 su Controradio Firenze/Popolare Network.
Grazie Jaka! Happy Birthday to Bob! 🙌