    BONGOMAN by JAKA- 6th February 2021 – Happy Birthday BOB MARLEY ( Exclusive tracks & Rarities ) – FRIDAY 10.30 PM – 00.30 AM (CET) – Reggae – On air since 1991 –

    Bob singing in a Hotel Room , Rehearsal at Tuff Gong Studios , rare live recordings and alternate mix , tracks never released before & rarities .

    An EXCLUSIVE Mixtape selected by Jaka ” Bongoman” the Ital- ian Reggae Ambassador from his personal collection of records & bootlegs. Happy Birthday Bob !!!

    Special JINGLES for JAKA in this Mixtape by :

    LEE PERRY, FAMILY MAN BARRETT , RITA MARLEY , TOOTS HIBBERT, MIKEY DREAD, DEAN FRASER , BURNING SPEAR, ABYSSINIANS, DAVID RODIGAN

    SLAVE DRIVER ( BBC session 73)

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    ZION TRAIN ( Rehearsal 80 Tuff Gong )

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    CHANT DOWN BABYLON ( 80 demo )

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    TALKIN BLUES ( 74 demo)

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    AMADU ( 73 Alternate studio)

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    TURN YOUR LIGHTS DOWN LOW ( 77 demo )

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    BEND DOWN LOW ( Live Sausalito 73)

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    RUDE BOY SKANK  ( Live Sausalito 73)

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    RUNNIN AWAY ( 78 demo )

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    RIDE NATTY RIDE ( Rehearsal 79 Tuff Gong )

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    This Train

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    Destiny

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    Jah Is Mighty

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    Man to man

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    Fussing & Fighting

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    JAH LIVE ( 75 demo )

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    SMILE JAMAICA DUB ( 76 Alternate studio)

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    DUB IN TRENCHTOWN

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    TRENCHTOWN ROCK ( Live Chicago 75 )

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    Slogans

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    BABYLON FEEL DIS ONE ( 80 demo )

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    I SHOT THE SHERIFF ( Rehearsal 80 Tuff Gong )

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    BURNIN & LOOTIN ( Live Sausalito 73)

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    RASTAMAN CHANT ( Live Sausalito 73)

    Bob Marley & the Wailers

    REDEMPTION SONG ( Essex House Hotel )

    Bob Marley

    Jaka è uno dei più famosi ambasciatori del Reggae e della Black Music in Italia. Cantautore, musicista, promoter, attivista sociale, e DJ, con migliaia di shows alle spalle in Europa e nel mondo e decine di album pubblicati.

    Da 30 anni conduce “Bongoman”programma specializzato in Reggae,  ogni Venerdi alle 22.30 su Controradio Firenze/Popolare Network.

