    BONGOMAN by JAKA ( 35TH ANNIVERSARY) – International Reggae- News fom Italy- Roots Dub – Vp reprints- Lantern Records reprints- 13th MARCH 2026

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    BONGOMAN by JAKA ( 35TH ANNIVERSARY) – International Reggae- News fom Italy- Roots Dub - Vp reprints- Lantern Records reprints- 13th MARCH 2026
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    BONGOMAN by JAKA ( 35TH ANNIVERSARY) – International Reggae- News fom Italy- Roots Dub – Vp reprints- Lantern Records reprints- 13th MARCH 2026

    Reggae Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the control –

    CONTACT: [email protected]

    VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 14.00/15.00/

    FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 2 PM / 3 PM

    TRACKLIST :

    Al Campbell – Give My Love A Try

    Frankie Paul -Strictly Reggae Music

    Linval Thompson – Labba mouth

    Micah Shemaiah – To Be Free

    Keith Rowe – Love Gets Sweeter

    Milton Henry – Rastaman Beware

    Conscious Culture – Woman

    Pinto Wanted (Cienfuego Ft Luciano)

    Hekima – Bossman

    Ronnie Davis – Sun Is Shining

    ‘Ntoni Montano – Brigante se more

    Dub fx woodnote feat presenze – come again

    L_Entourloop – Muffin Kings

    Shaggy, Beres Hammond, Dexta Daps – Dancehall Nice

    Thriller U – I care for you

    Sanchez – Let it be me

    Gamba The Lenk – Come un Re

    Ken Boothe – From the album Unlimited : Ain’t no sunshine

    + Dub