BONGOMAN by JAKA ( 35TH ANNIVERSARY) – International Reggae- News fom Italy- Roots Dub – Vp reprints- Lantern Records reprints- 13th MARCH 2026
Reggae Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the control –
CONTACT: [email protected]
VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 14.00/15.00/
FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 2 PM / 3 PM
TRACKLIST :
Al Campbell – Give My Love A Try
Frankie Paul -Strictly Reggae Music
Linval Thompson – Labba mouth
Micah Shemaiah – To Be Free
Keith Rowe – Love Gets Sweeter
Milton Henry – Rastaman Beware
Conscious Culture – Woman
Pinto Wanted (Cienfuego Ft Luciano)
Hekima – Bossman
Ronnie Davis – Sun Is Shining
‘Ntoni Montano – Brigante se more
Dub fx woodnote feat presenze – come again
L_Entourloop – Muffin Kings
Shaggy, Beres Hammond, Dexta Daps – Dancehall Nice
Thriller U – I care for you
Sanchez – Let it be me
Gamba The Lenk – Come un Re
Ken Boothe – From the album Unlimited : Ain’t no sunshine
+ Dub