www.controradio.it BONGOMAN by JAKA ( 35TH ANNIVERSARY) – International Reggae- News fom Italy- Roots Dub - Vp reprints- Lantern Records reprints- 13th MARCH 2026 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:01:53 Share Share Link Embed

BONGOMAN by JAKA ( 35TH ANNIVERSARY) – International Reggae- News fom Italy- Roots Dub – Vp reprints- Lantern Records reprints- 13th MARCH 2026

Reggae Radio Show on air since 1991 with JAKA at the control –

CONTACT: [email protected]

VENERDI 21.30/22.30 // DOMENICA 14.00/15.00/

FRIDAY 9.30 PM/10.30 PM // SUNDAY 2 PM / 3 PM

TRACKLIST :

Al Campbell – Give My Love A Try

Frankie Paul -Strictly Reggae Music

Linval Thompson – Labba mouth

Micah Shemaiah – To Be Free

Keith Rowe – Love Gets Sweeter

Milton Henry – Rastaman Beware

Conscious Culture – Woman

Pinto Wanted (Cienfuego Ft Luciano)

Hekima – Bossman

Ronnie Davis – Sun Is Shining

‘Ntoni Montano – Brigante se more

Dub fx woodnote feat presenze – come again

L_Entourloop – Muffin Kings

Shaggy, Beres Hammond, Dexta Daps – Dancehall Nice

Thriller U – I care for you

Sanchez – Let it be me

Gamba The Lenk – Come un Re

Ken Boothe – From the album Unlimited : Ain’t no sunshine

+ Dub