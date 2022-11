BONGOMAN by JAKA- 28th October 2022 Play Episode Pause Episode Mute/Unmute Episode Rewind 10 Seconds 1x Fast Forward 30 seconds 00:00 / 01:03:37 Share Share Link Embed

BONGOMAN by JAKA- 28th October 2022 –

New Roots – News from Ja- New Protoje album- & more

On air since 1991 – VENERDI 22.45 – 23.45

(FRIDAY 10.45 PM – 11.45 PM)

CONTACT Jaka :

E-mail – jaka@controradio.it

Instagram – jakaworld

Facebook – jakaofficial