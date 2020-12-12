BONGOMAN by JAKA- 11 th December 2020 – Only new tunes from Jamaica + International Reggae + Tribute to Clive Hunt
VENERDI 22.30 – 24.30
(FRIDAY 10.30 PM – 00.30 AM)
Reggae – On air since 1991 –
CONTACT Jaka :
Instagram – jakaworld
Facebook – jakaofficial
Tribute to Clive Hunt
Bobby Blue – Clive Hunt feat. Bobby Ellis
Don’t Want To Be No General – Bushman
Love Light – Dennis Brown
Ras Tweed / Amatah Keo – Balance
Raging Fyah – Raging Fire
Alborosie Feat. Christopher Martin, Etana, D.Stephenson – Shadows After Dark
Kabaka_Pyramid_Kontraband_Part_2_ft._Damian_Marley
Shaggy – Raggamuffin_Christmas_feat._Junior_Reid_and_Bounty_Killer
Quartiere Coffee – BACK IN TOWN
Chisco – Dem a Chat (feat LUVESPONE)
Universal_Tribulation_Riddim_Mix_2020_ft_Macka_B_Many_More
O.B.F x EEK-A-MOUSE – MR GOVERNMENT
L’Entourloop x Skarra Mucci – Golden Nuggets
WizKid – Blessed- ft. Damian Marley
Tiana Major9-Think_About_You_Lover_s_Mix
Shaggy – No Icy Christmas feat. Sanchez
Alta_Ouses_Walshy_Fire_Jason_Julian-I_Still_Believe
Sandawana_-_Egg_Inna_Mi_Basket
Winston Reedy -Lips_of_Wine
Clive Hunt & the Hit Team – Temple_Of_Selassie
Marcia Griffiths feat Kojak – Untrue Love –
Sevana_-_Blessed
H.E.R._-_Do_To_Me
STAND_HIGH_PATROL_-_Last_Day_Of_Winter
Shakaroot – While i play
Ras Tweed / Amatah Keo – Each One Teach One
Cedric Miton & Tsadiq – A new race
