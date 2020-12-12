    BONGOMAN by JAKA- 11 th December 2020 – Only new tunes from Jamaica + International Reggae + Tribute to Clive Hunt

    Bongoman

     
    VENERDI  22.30 – 24.30

    (FRIDAY 10.30 PM – 00.30 AM)

    Reggae – On air since 1991 –

    CONTACT Jaka :

    Instagram – jakaworld

    Facebook – jakaofficial

    Tribute to Clive Hunt

    Bobby Blue – Clive Hunt feat. Bobby Ellis

    Don’t Want To Be No General – Bushman

    Love Light – Dennis Brown

    Ras Tweed / Amatah Keo – Balance

    Raging Fyah – Raging Fire

    Alborosie Feat. Christopher Martin, Etana, D.Stephenson – Shadows After Dark

    Kabaka_Pyramid_Kontraband_Part_2_ft._Damian_Marley

    Shaggy – Raggamuffin_Christmas_feat._Junior_Reid_and_Bounty_Killer

    Quartiere Coffee – BACK IN TOWN

    Chisco – Dem a Chat (feat LUVESPONE)

    Universal_Tribulation_Riddim_Mix_2020_ft_Macka_B_Many_More

    O.B.F x EEK-A-MOUSE – MR GOVERNMENT

    L’Entourloop x Skarra Mucci – Golden Nuggets

    WizKid – Blessed- ft. Damian Marley

    Tiana Major9-Think_About_You_Lover_s_Mix

    Shaggy – No Icy Christmas feat. Sanchez

    Alta_Ouses_Walshy_Fire_Jason_Julian-I_Still_Believe

    Sandawana_-_Egg_Inna_Mi_Basket

    Winston Reedy -Lips_of_Wine

    Clive Hunt & the Hit Team – Temple_Of_Selassie

    Marcia Griffiths feat Kojak – Untrue Love –

    Sevana_-_Blessed

    H.E.R._-_Do_To_Me

    STAND_HIGH_PATROL_-_Last_Day_Of_Winter

    Shakaroot – While i play

    Ras Tweed / Amatah Keo – Each One Teach One

    Cedric Miton & Tsadiq – A new race

    1 Comment
    3 ore fa

    Good

