BONGOMAN by JAKA- 11 th December 2020 – Only new tunes from Jamaica + International Reggae + Tribute to Clive Hunt

Bongoman Play/Pause Episode 00:00 / 02:04:17 Rewind 30 Seconds 1X Download Episode

BONGOMAN by JAKA- 11 th December 2020 – Only new tunes from Jamaica + International Reggae + Tribute to Clive Hunt

VENERDI 22.30 – 24.30

(FRIDAY 10.30 PM – 00.30 AM)

Reggae – On air since 1991 –

CONTACT Jaka :

Instagram – jakaworld

Facebook – jakaofficial

Tribute to Clive Hunt

Bobby Blue – Clive Hunt feat. Bobby Ellis

Don’t Want To Be No General – Bushman

Love Light – Dennis Brown

Ras Tweed / Amatah Keo – Balance

Raging Fyah – Raging Fire

Alborosie Feat. Christopher Martin, Etana, D.Stephenson – Shadows After Dark

Kabaka_Pyramid_Kontraband_Part_2_ft._Damian_Marley

Shaggy – Raggamuffin_Christmas_feat._Junior_Reid_and_Bounty_Killer

Quartiere Coffee – BACK IN TOWN

Chisco – Dem a Chat (feat LUVESPONE)

Universal_Tribulation_Riddim_Mix_2020_ft_Macka_B_Many_More

O.B.F x EEK-A-MOUSE – MR GOVERNMENT

L’Entourloop x Skarra Mucci – Golden Nuggets

WizKid – Blessed- ft. Damian Marley

Tiana Major9-Think_About_You_Lover_s_Mix

Shaggy – No Icy Christmas feat. Sanchez

Alta_Ouses_Walshy_Fire_Jason_Julian-I_Still_Believe

Sandawana_-_Egg_Inna_Mi_Basket

Winston Reedy -Lips_of_Wine

Clive Hunt & the Hit Team – Temple_Of_Selassie

Marcia Griffiths feat Kojak – Untrue Love –

Sevana_-_Blessed

H.E.R._-_Do_To_Me

STAND_HIGH_PATROL_-_Last_Day_Of_Winter

Shakaroot – While i play

Ras Tweed / Amatah Keo – Each One Teach One

Cedric Miton & Tsadiq – A new race