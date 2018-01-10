    Round Midnight del 10 gennaio 2018

    Fearless Bone: for Roswell Rudd
    TRACKLIST >>> Roswell Rudd & Enrico Rava: Round Midnigh (ECM) –  R.Rudd: House of the Rising Sun (Rare Noise) –  Archie Shepp: Mama Too Tight (Impulse!) –  S.Lacy/ R.Rudd/ M.Mengelberg: 2300 Skidoo (Black Saint) –  R.Rudd: Up Front + Keep your Heart Right (Horo) + God had a Girlfriend (Cuneiform) + What are you Doing for the Rest of your Life (Freedom) –  Nexus Orchestra: Circulation (Splas(H) –  R.Rudd & Giorgio Gaslini: Ow-Wha Blues (Dischi della Quercia) –  R.Rudd & E.Rava: You Blew it (Emanem) + The Fearless Five (ECM) –  Gato Barbieri: Antonio Das Mortes (Flying Dutchman) –  Sex Mob: Twelve Bars (RopeADope) –  S.Lacy & R.Rudd: Tune 2 (Cuneiform) –  R.Rudd: Pannonica (America) –  Ahmad Jamal: Marseille (JazzVillage) –  Gil Scott Heron: Is That Jazz? (Arista) –  Nicole Mitchell & Haki R. Madhubuti: Poetry (Third World Press) –  Dàlava: The Rocks Began to Crumble (Songlines) –  Abraxas: Nachmiel (Tzadik) –  Simulacrum: Out of the Eternal Sphere (Tzadik) –  Gabriele Mitelli O.N.G.: Frequency (Parco della Musica) –  Hypersomniac: First Day of Work (RareNoise) –  Alberto N.A.Turra: If you want me to stay (Felmay) –  Rudd/Lacy/Cherry/Rouse: I Mean You (DIW) –  R.Rudd:Almost Blue (Knitting Factory) –  Liberation Music Orchestra: We Shall Overcome + Los Cuatro Generales (Impulse!) –  R.Rudd & Sonic Youth: Theme from Babe (Knitting Factory) –  Archie Shepp & R.Rudd: Keep your Heart Right (Verve) – Eli’s Chosen Six: Wolverine Blues –  R.Rudd: Everywhere (Impulse!)

