Round Midnight del 10 gennaio 2018

Fearless Bone: for Roswell Rudd

TRACKLIST >>> Roswell Rudd & Enrico Rava: Round Midnigh (ECM) – R.Rudd: House of the Rising Sun (Rare Noise) – Archie Shepp: Mama Too Tight (Impulse!) – S.Lacy/ R.Rudd/ M.Mengelberg: 2300 Skidoo (Black Saint) – R.Rudd: Up Front + Keep your Heart Right (Horo) + God had a Girlfriend (Cuneiform) + What are you Doing for the Rest of your Life (Freedom) – Nexus Orchestra: Circulation (Splas(H) – R.Rudd & Giorgio Gaslini: Ow-Wha Blues (Dischi della Quercia) – R.Rudd & E.Rava: You Blew it (Emanem) + The Fearless Five (ECM) – Gato Barbieri: Antonio Das Mortes (Flying Dutchman) – Sex Mob: Twelve Bars (RopeADope) – S.Lacy & R.Rudd: Tune 2 (Cuneiform) – R.Rudd: Pannonica (America) – Ahmad Jamal: Marseille (JazzVillage) – Gil Scott Heron: Is That Jazz? (Arista) – Nicole Mitchell & Haki R. Madhubuti: Poetry (Third World Press) – Dàlava: The Rocks Began to Crumble (Songlines) – Abraxas: Nachmiel (Tzadik) – Simulacrum: Out of the Eternal Sphere (Tzadik) – Gabriele Mitelli O.N.G.: Frequency (Parco della Musica) – Hypersomniac: First Day of Work (RareNoise) – Alberto N.A.Turra: If you want me to stay (Felmay) – Rudd/Lacy/Cherry/Rouse: I Mean You (DIW) – R.Rudd:Almost Blue (Knitting Factory) – Liberation Music Orchestra: We Shall Overcome + Los Cuatro Generales (Impulse!) – R.Rudd & Sonic Youth: Theme from Babe (Knitting Factory) – Archie Shepp & R.Rudd: Keep your Heart Right (Verve) – Eli’s Chosen Six: Wolverine Blues – R.Rudd: Everywhere (Impulse!)