PAUL GONSALVES Almost you (from “Humming bird”, Deram UK 1970)

CARSTEN MEINERT Blues for someone (from “To you”, Spectator DK 1968)

DICK HYMAN Sugar loaf + Song of the jet (from “Brasilian Impressions”, Command USA 1967)

EDDIE LOCKJAW DAVIS and SHIRLEY SCOTT Body and soul (from “Jaws”, Prestige USA 1959)

FREDDIE HUBBARD Red Clay (from “Live at the Northsea Jazz Festival”, Pablo USA 1981)