Speciale Mandela Day. Secondo collegamento con Claudio Gherardini

TROMSO, NORWAY - JUNE 11: Nelson Mandela attends a photocall ahead of tonight's "46664 Arctic" concert, at the Rica Hotel on June 11, 2005 in Tromso, Norway. The fourth concert aims to raise awareness of and funds for the global HIV/AIDS pandemic, as well as funds for South Africa with proceeds going to the Nelson Mandela Foundation. Produced by Robbie Williams, it follows 3 previous concerts held in Cape Town, George and Madrid, and Mandela is expected to make a personal plea to leaders of the G8 summit in his address. (Photo by Getty Images)

Speciale Mandela Day. Secondo collegamento con Claudio Gherardini
Podcast

 
 
00:00 / 00:07:47
 
1X
 

Le iniziative di oggi al Mandela Forum di Firenze.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Commenta la notizia

avatar