Round Midnight del 6 giugno 2018

ROUND MIDNIGHT 05-06-2018

Disco della settimana: Joshua Redman: Still Dreaming (Nonesuch)

TRACKLIST >>> Joe Henderson/ C.Haden/ Al Foster: Round Midnight (Verve) – Kenny Barron: Take the Coltrane (Verve) – K.Barron: DPW (Blue Note) – Ahmad Jamal: Marseille (Jazz Village) – Keith Jarrett Trio: Old Folks (ECM) – Aruán Ortiz: Alone Together (Intakt) – Jamie Saft: There’s a Lull in my Life (RareNoise) – James Brandon Lewis & Chad Taylor: With Sorrow Lonnie (Off) – Wes Montgomery: Impressions (Resonance) – José James: Resolution (Brownswood) – Joe Lovano & Dave Douglas/ Soundprints: JuJu (GreenLeaf) – Francesco Maccianti Trio: Path (abeat) – Steve Kuhn & Joe Lovano: Central Park West (ECM) – M.Reis, M.Demuth, P.Wiltgen: New Beginning (CamJazz) – Bemjamin Boon & Philip Levine w. B.Marsalis: Soloing (for J.Coltrane) (Origin) – Tommy Smith: Dear Lord (Spartacus) – Denys Baptiste: Neptune (Edition) – Wadada Leo Smith: Ohnedaruth John Coltrane: The Master of Kosmic Music and His Spirituality in A Love Supreme (Tum) – Drive! (Giovanni Guidi/ J.Rehmer/ F.Scettri/): Pyramid (Auand) – Giampiero Locatelli: Fizzle, Dead Slow, Whistle (Auand) – Caterina Palazzi/ Sudoku Killer: Maleficent (Clean Feed) – Fire!: Up and Down (Rune Grammofon) – Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog: Fuck La Migra (Northern Spy) – Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids: Tinoge (Strut) – Joshua Redman: New Year + It’s Not the Same + Playing (Nonesuch) – Old and New Dreams: Dewey’s Tune (Black Saint + Guinea (ECM) – Charlie Haden/ Liberation Music Orchestra: This is Not America (Verve)