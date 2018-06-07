    Round Midnight del 6 giugno 2018

    Round Midnight del 6 giugno 2018
    ROUND MIDNIGHT  05-06-2018

    Disco della settimana: Joshua Redman: Still Dreaming (Nonesuch)
    TRACKLIST >>> Joe Henderson/ C.Haden/ Al Foster: Round Midnight (Verve) –  Kenny Barron: Take the Coltrane (Verve) –  K.Barron: DPW (Blue Note) –  Ahmad Jamal: Marseille (Jazz Village) –  Keith Jarrett Trio: Old Folks (ECM) –  Aruán Ortiz: Alone Together (Intakt) –  Jamie Saft: There’s a Lull in my Life (RareNoise) –  James Brandon Lewis & Chad Taylor: With Sorrow Lonnie (Off) –  Wes Montgomery: Impressions (Resonance) –  José James: Resolution (Brownswood) –  Joe Lovano & Dave Douglas/ Soundprints: JuJu (GreenLeaf) –  Francesco Maccianti Trio: Path (abeat) –  Steve Kuhn & Joe Lovano: Central Park West (ECM) –  M.Reis, M.Demuth, P.Wiltgen: New Beginning (CamJazz) –  Bemjamin Boon & Philip Levine w. B.Marsalis: Soloing (for J.Coltrane) (Origin) –  Tommy Smith: Dear Lord (Spartacus) –  Denys Baptiste: Neptune (Edition) –  Wadada Leo Smith: Ohnedaruth John Coltrane: The Master of Kosmic Music and His Spirituality in A Love Supreme (Tum) –  Drive! (Giovanni Guidi/ J.Rehmer/ F.Scettri/): Pyramid (Auand) –  Giampiero Locatelli: Fizzle, Dead Slow, Whistle (Auand) –  Caterina Palazzi/ Sudoku Killer: Maleficent (Clean Feed) –  Fire!: Up and Down (Rune Grammofon) –  Marc Ribot’s Ceramic Dog: Fuck La Migra (Northern Spy) –  Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids: Tinoge (Strut) –  Joshua Redman: New Year + It’s Not the Same + Playing (Nonesuch) –  Old and New Dreams: Dewey’s Tune (Black Saint + Guinea (ECM) – Charlie Haden/ Liberation Music Orchestra: This is Not America (Verve) 

