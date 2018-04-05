    Round Midnight del 4 aprile 2018

    Round Midnight del 4 aprile 2018
    ROUND MIDNIGHT 4-04-2017

    Disco della settimana > Sons of Kemet: Your Queen is a Reptile

    TRACKLIST >>>  Bill Evans: Round Midnight (Resonance) –   ART BLAKEY & JAZZ MESSENGERS: Sportin’ Crowd (Blue Note) +  No Problem (Fontana) –  Thelonious Monk: Rhythm-A-Ning (Sam) +  Off Minor (Sony/Vogue) –   Miles Davis & John Coltrane: All of You (Columbia) –   Benjamin Boone, Philip Levine: Soloing (for John Coltrane) (Origin) –   Pat Martino: Hipsippy Blues (High Note) –   Jim Hall: Up, Up and Away (MPS) –   Mary Halvorson: Drop the Nedle (Firehouse 12) –   Emily Remler: Strollin’ (Concord Jazz) –   Hank Jones: Stablemates (Storyville) –  Dálava: Ej, Na Tej Skale Vysokey (Songlines) –  Gary Lucas & Nona Hendryx: Shure Nuff ‘N Yes I Do + I’m Glad (Knitting Factory) –  Reflections in Cosmo: Cosmosis (RareNoise) –  Sky Music- A Tribute to Terje Rypdal: Warning: Electric Guitars (Rune) –  Bill Frisell: Rambler (Okeh) –  Aruan Ortiz: Alone Together (Intakt) –  Thomas Strønen:Lucus (ECM) –  Fire! : The Hands (Rune) –   Harriet Tubman + Wadada Leo Smith: Nina Simone (SunnySide) –   Sons of Kemet: My Queen is Harriet Tubman + My Queen is Angela Davis (Impulse!) –  The Comet is Coming: Space Carnival (Leaf) –  Shabaka and the Ancestors: Joyous (Brownswood) –  Polar  Bear: Happy for You (Leaf) –  Andy Sheppard: Pop (ECM) –  Sons 9of Kemet: My Queen is Mamie Pipps Clark (Impulse!) –  Oliver Nelson Orchestra: Martin was a Man, a Real Man (Flying Dutchman) –  Otiis Spann: Hotel Lorraine –  Gil Scott Heron: Doctor King –  John Fahey: March! For ML King – Big Maybelle: Heaven will Welcome You, Dr.King

