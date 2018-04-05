Round Midnight del 4 aprile 2018

ROUND MIDNIGHT 4-04-2017

TRACKLIST >>> Bill Evans: Round Midnight (Resonance) – ART BLAKEY & JAZZ MESSENGERS: Sportin’ Crowd (Blue Note) + No Problem (Fontana) – Thelonious Monk: Rhythm-A-Ning (Sam) + Off Minor (Sony/Vogue) – Miles Davis & John Coltrane: All of You (Columbia) – Benjamin Boone, Philip Levine: Soloing (for John Coltrane) (Origin) – Pat Martino: Hipsippy Blues (High Note) – Jim Hall: Up, Up and Away (MPS) – Mary Halvorson: Drop the Nedle (Firehouse 12) – Emily Remler: Strollin’ (Concord Jazz) – Hank Jones: Stablemates (Storyville) – Dálava: Ej, Na Tej Skale Vysokey (Songlines) – Gary Lucas & Nona Hendryx: Shure Nuff ‘N Yes I Do + I’m Glad (Knitting Factory) – Reflections in Cosmo: Cosmosis (RareNoise) – Sky Music- A Tribute to Terje Rypdal: Warning: Electric Guitars (Rune) – Bill Frisell: Rambler (Okeh) – Aruan Ortiz: Alone Together (Intakt) – Thomas Strønen:Lucus (ECM) – Fire! : The Hands (Rune) – Harriet Tubman + Wadada Leo Smith: Nina Simone (SunnySide) – Sons of Kemet: My Queen is Harriet Tubman + My Queen is Angela Davis (Impulse!) – The Comet is Coming: Space Carnival (Leaf) – Shabaka and the Ancestors: Joyous (Brownswood) – Polar Bear: Happy for You (Leaf) – Andy Sheppard: Pop (ECM) – Sons 9of Kemet: My Queen is Mamie Pipps Clark (Impulse!) – Oliver Nelson Orchestra: Martin was a Man, a Real Man (Flying Dutchman) – Otiis Spann: Hotel Lorraine – Gil Scott Heron: Doctor King – John Fahey: March! For ML King – Big Maybelle: Heaven will Welcome You, Dr.King

Disco della settimana > Sons of Kemet: Your Queen is a Reptile