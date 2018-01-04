Round Midnight del 3 gennaio 2018

ROUND MIDNIGHT 3-01-2017

TRACKLIST >>> Helen Merrill Round Midnight (Owl) – Betty Carter: Jazz (Ain’t Nothing but Soul) – Sammy Davis Jr. & Carmen McRae: Baby, it’s Cold Outside – Trio Da Kali & Kronos Quartet: Tita (World Circuit) – Ahmad Jamal: Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child (Jazz Village) – Booker Erwin: Berkshire Blues (Pacific Jazz) – Cyrus Chestnut: The Littlest One of All (High Note) – Matt Mitchell: Paenë (Screwgun) – Steve Coleman: Pull Counter (Pi-Recordings) – John Zorn/ Flaga (C.Taborn/C.McBride/T.Sorey): Talmai #2 (Tzadik) – Matt Wilson’s Honey and Salt: Anywhere and Everywhere People(Palmetto) – Christian McBride Big Band: Full House (Mack Avenue) – Wes Montgomery w.Winton Kelly trio: What’s New (Resonance) – Wes Montgomery: A Night for Swinging (LoneHill) – Bill Evans 3°: Very Early (Resonance) – Dave Brubeck 4t: Someday my Prince Will Come (Fondamenta) – Jaco Pastorius: Reza/ Giant Steps (Resonance) – Sun Ra Arkestra: East St.Louis Toodle-Oo (Squatty-Roo) – Sun Ra: Take the A Train (Art Yard) – Johnny Griffin & Eddie Lockjaw Davis: C Jam Blues (JazzLine) – Freddie Hubbard: Blues for Duane (JazzLine) – Esther Phillips: I’ve Never Found a Man (JazzLine) + Home is Where Hatred is (Kudu) – Ella Fitzgerald: Air Mail Special (Verve) – Thelonious Monk: Well You Needn’t (Sony) – Massimo Urbani: Cherokee (Philology) – T.Monk: Rhythm-A-Ning (Sam) – Cecile McLorin Salvant: Nothing Like you (Mack Avenue) – Billie Holiday: Lady Sings the Blue (Verve) – Herbie Nichols: House Party Starting + Step Tempest + Love, Gloom, Cash,Love + Infatuation blues (Blue Note+Behtlem) – S.Lacy/R.Rudd/M.Mengelberg: Twelve Bars (Black Saint) – S.Lacy/ G.Lewis/M.Mengelberg: Terpsichore (Soul Note) – R.Rudd: Change of Season (Knitting Factory) – Clusone Trio: The Gig (Gramavision) – Duck Baker: 2300 Skidoo (Avant) – Ken Vandermark: Chump Change (for Herbie Nichols)