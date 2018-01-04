    Round Midnight del 3 gennaio 2018

    TRACKLIST >>> Helen Merrill Round Midnight (Owl) –  Betty Carter: Jazz (Ain’t Nothing but Soul) –  Sammy Davis Jr. & Carmen McRae: Baby, it’s Cold Outside –  Trio Da Kali & Kronos Quartet: Tita (World Circuit) –  Ahmad Jamal: Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child (Jazz Village) –  Booker Erwin: Berkshire Blues (Pacific Jazz) –  Cyrus Chestnut: The Littlest One of All (High Note) –  Matt Mitchell: Paenë (Screwgun) –  Steve Coleman: Pull Counter (Pi-Recordings) –  John Zorn/ Flaga (C.Taborn/C.McBride/T.Sorey): Talmai #2 (Tzadik) –  Matt Wilson’s Honey and Salt: Anywhere and Everywhere People(Palmetto) –  Christian McBride Big Band: Full House (Mack Avenue) –  Wes Montgomery w.Winton Kelly trio: What’s New (Resonance) –  Wes Montgomery: A Night for Swinging (LoneHill) –  Bill Evans 3°: Very Early (Resonance) –  Dave Brubeck 4t: Someday my Prince Will Come (Fondamenta) –  Jaco Pastorius: Reza/ Giant Steps (Resonance) –  Sun Ra Arkestra: East St.Louis Toodle-Oo (Squatty-Roo) –  Sun Ra: Take the A Train (Art Yard) –  Johnny Griffin & Eddie Lockjaw Davis: C Jam Blues (JazzLine) –  Freddie Hubbard: Blues for Duane (JazzLine) –  Esther Phillips: I’ve Never Found a Man (JazzLine) + Home is Where Hatred is (Kudu) –  Ella Fitzgerald: Air Mail Special (Verve) –  Thelonious Monk: Well You Needn’t (Sony) –  Massimo Urbani: Cherokee (Philology) –  T.Monk: Rhythm-A-Ning (Sam) –  Cecile McLorin Salvant: Nothing Like you (Mack Avenue) –  Billie Holiday: Lady Sings the Blue (Verve) –  Herbie Nichols: House Party Starting + Step Tempest + Love, Gloom, Cash,Love + Infatuation blues (Blue Note+Behtlem) –  S.Lacy/R.Rudd/M.Mengelberg: Twelve Bars (Black Saint) –  S.Lacy/ G.Lewis/M.Mengelberg: Terpsichore (Soul Note)  –  R.Rudd: Change of Season (Knitting Factory) –  Clusone Trio: The Gig (Gramavision) –  Duck Baker: 2300 Skidoo (Avant) –  Ken Vandermark: Chump Change (for Herbie Nichols)

