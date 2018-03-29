    Round Midnight del 28 marzo 2018

    Round Midnight del 28 marzo 2018
    ROUND MIDNIGHT 28-03-2018

    Disco della settimana: Miles Davis & John Coltrane: The Final Tour/ Bootleg Series Vol.6

    TRACKLIST >>>Chet Baker: Round Midnight (Challenge) –  Canto General: You Ain’t Gonna Know Me…(Ogun) –  Chis McGregor: The Bride (Ogun) –  Brotherhood of Breath: Andromeda (Live 1987) –  Matthew Shipp 4t: Blues Addiction (ESP) –  William Parker 4t: Criminals in the White House (AUM) –  David S.Ware: Surrendered (Columbia) –  John Zorn/ Sonny Clark Memorial 4t: Minor Meeting (Black Saint) –  Mostly Other People Do The Killing: Herminie (for Sonny Clark) (Hot Cup) –  Serge Chaloff: The Goof and I (Capitol) –  Red Garland: Straight No Chaser (Resonance) –  Norma Winstone: Theme from Taxi Driver (ECM) –  José James: Spirits Up Above (Browmswood) –  Courtney Pine: Rules (Freestyle) –   Jamie Saft: Blue in Green (RareNoise) –  Miles Davis: So What + On Green Dolphin Street + All Blues (Columbia) + Airegin (Prestige) – Fran Dance (Gambit) –  Michel Legrand: Django + Wild Man Blues (Philips) –  Miles Davis: Bye Bye Blackbird (Columbia)

