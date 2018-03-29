Round Midnight del 28 marzo 2018

ROUND MIDNIGHT 28-03-2018

TRACKLIST >>>Chet Baker: Round Midnight (Challenge) – Canto General: You Ain’t Gonna Know Me…(Ogun) – Chis McGregor: The Bride (Ogun) – Brotherhood of Breath: Andromeda (Live 1987) – Matthew Shipp 4t: Blues Addiction (ESP) – William Parker 4t: Criminals in the White House (AUM) – David S.Ware: Surrendered (Columbia) – John Zorn/ Sonny Clark Memorial 4t: Minor Meeting (Black Saint) – Mostly Other People Do The Killing: Herminie (for Sonny Clark) (Hot Cup) – Serge Chaloff: The Goof and I (Capitol) – Red Garland: Straight No Chaser (Resonance) – Norma Winstone: Theme from Taxi Driver (ECM) – José James: Spirits Up Above (Browmswood) – Courtney Pine: Rules (Freestyle) – Jamie Saft: Blue in Green (RareNoise) – Miles Davis: So What + On Green Dolphin Street + All Blues (Columbia) + Airegin (Prestige) – Fran Dance (Gambit) – Michel Legrand: Django + Wild Man Blues (Philips) – Miles Davis: Bye Bye Blackbird (Columbia)

Disco della settimana: Miles Davis & John Coltrane: The Final Tour/ Bootleg Series Vol.6