Round Midnight del 27 dicembre 2017

ROUND MIDNIGHT 27-12-2017

TRACKLIST >>>Wadada Leo Smith: Round Midnight (TUM) – Ella Fitzgerald: Savoy Truffle (Reprise) – Jazzmeia Horn: Tight (Prestige) – Cecile McLorin Salvant: Wild Women don’t have the Blues (Mack Avenue) – Ada Montellanico: Long as you’re Living (Incipit) – Tiziana Ghiglioni/Steve Potts/Gianni Lenoci: No Baby (Dodici Lune) – Youn Sun Nah: Drifting (ACT) – Jamie Saft, Steve Swallow, Bobby Previte w.Iggy Pop: Loneliness Road (Rare Noise) – Nicole Mitchell and Haki Madhbuti: Blackman Unfinished (Third World Press) – James Brandon Lewis: Y’all Slept (Bns) – Tiziano Tononi and Southbound: Midnight Rider (Long Song) – Alessandro Galati: Ken (Somethin’Cool) – Matt Wilson: Soup (Palmetto) – Lee Konitz: Darn That Dream (Impulse!) – Microscopic Septet: Blues Cubistico (Cuneiform) – Mostly Other People Do The Killing: Mason and Dixon (Hot Cup) – Ellery Eskelin: Moten Swing (Intakt) – Ambrose Akinmusire: H.A.M.S. (Blue Note) – Zeno De Rossi: I’ve Never Been On It Before (Auand) – Filippo Vignato 4t: Just Before Leaving (CamJazz) – Francesco Ponticelli: Underground Railroad (Tuk) – Simone Graziano Snailspace: Accident A(Auand) – Matt Mitchell: Paenë (Screwgun) – Francesco Cusa, S.Graziano, G.Evangelista, Carlo Atti: Deficit in the Economics of the Black Jazzman in the 60’s (Clean Feed) – Vijay Iyer 6t: Into Action (ECM) – Angles 9: Peacemaker (Clean Feed) – Chris Speed Trio: Spirits (Intakt) – Diamanda Galas: Angels (Intravenal Sound Operations) – Jaco Pastorius: Bluesette (Resonance) – Bill Evans: You’re Gonna Hear from me (Resonance) – Craig Taborn: Jamaican Farewell (ECM) – Thelonious Monk: Straight No Chaser (SAM) – Roberto Ottaviano QuarkTet: Planet John Lee Hooker (12Lune) – Fabrizio Puglisi Guantanamo: La Comparsa (Caligola) – Arto Lindsay: Tangles (Ponderosa) – Nona Hendryx & Gary Lucas: I’m Glad (Knitting Factory) – Bill Frisell: Goldfinger (ECM) – Roswell Rudd: Goodbye Pork Pie Hat (RareNoise)