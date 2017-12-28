    Round Midnight del 27 dicembre 2017

    Round Midnight del 27 dicembre 2017
    ROUND MIDNIGHT 27-12-2017

    TRACKLIST >>>Wadada Leo Smith: Round Midnight (TUM) –  Ella Fitzgerald: Savoy Truffle (Reprise) –  Jazzmeia Horn: Tight (Prestige) –  Cecile McLorin Salvant: Wild Women don’t have the Blues (Mack Avenue) –  Ada Montellanico: Long as you’re Living (Incipit) –  Tiziana Ghiglioni/Steve Potts/Gianni Lenoci: No Baby (Dodici Lune) –  Youn Sun Nah: Drifting (ACT) –  Jamie Saft, Steve Swallow, Bobby Previte w.Iggy Pop: Loneliness Road (Rare Noise) –  Nicole Mitchell and Haki Madhbuti: Blackman Unfinished (Third World Press) –  James Brandon Lewis: Y’all Slept (Bns) –  Tiziano Tononi and Southbound: Midnight Rider (Long Song) –  Alessandro Galati: Ken (Somethin’Cool) –  Matt Wilson: Soup (Palmetto) –  Lee Konitz: Darn That Dream (Impulse!) –  Microscopic Septet: Blues Cubistico (Cuneiform) –  Mostly Other  People Do The Killing: Mason and Dixon (Hot Cup) –  Ellery Eskelin: Moten Swing (Intakt) –  Ambrose Akinmusire: H.A.M.S. (Blue Note) –  Zeno De Rossi: I’ve Never Been On It Before (Auand) –  Filippo Vignato 4t: Just Before Leaving (CamJazz) –  Francesco Ponticelli: Underground Railroad (Tuk) –  Simone Graziano Snailspace: Accident A(Auand) –  Matt Mitchell: Paenë (Screwgun) –  Francesco Cusa, S.Graziano, G.Evangelista, Carlo Atti: Deficit in the Economics of the Black Jazzman in the 60’s (Clean Feed) –  Vijay Iyer 6t: Into Action (ECM) –  Angles 9: Peacemaker (Clean Feed) –  Chris Speed Trio: Spirits (Intakt) –  Diamanda Galas: Angels (Intravenal Sound Operations) –  Jaco Pastorius: Bluesette (Resonance) –  Bill Evans: You’re Gonna Hear from me (Resonance) –  Craig Taborn: Jamaican Farewell (ECM) –  Thelonious Monk: Straight No Chaser (SAM) –   Roberto Ottaviano QuarkTet: Planet John Lee Hooker (12Lune) –  Fabrizio Puglisi Guantanamo: La Comparsa (Caligola) –  Arto Lindsay: Tangles (Ponderosa) –  Nona Hendryx & Gary Lucas: I’m Glad (Knitting Factory) –  Bill Frisell: Goldfinger (ECM) –  Roswell Rudd: Goodbye Pork Pie Hat (RareNoise)

