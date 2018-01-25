Round Midnight del 24 gennaio 2018

ROUND MIDNIGHT 24-01-2018

TRACKLIST >>>Babs Gonzales: Round Midnight – Wes Montgomery: Full House (Resonance) – Jim Hall: Up, Up and Away (MPS) – Pat Martino: Hipsippy Blues (Highnote) – Hugh Masekela: Sala La Mane (MoJazz) + Grazing in the Grass – The Click Song (Mercury) + Stimela (Chisa) + MRA (Uni) + Felicidade + Bajabula Bonke (MGM) + Maseru (Blue Thumb) – Jazz Epistles: Dollar’s Mood (Gallo) – A Night in Tunisia (Blue Thumb) – Jen Shyu: Door 1:Prologue+Door2:World of Java (Pi Recordings) – Hobby Horse: The Go Round (Auand) – Jonathan Finlayson & Sicilian Defense: Flank and Centre (Pi Recordings) – Alberto Capelli: Nuda e Cruda – Fire! : The Hands (Rune) – James Blood Ulmer & The Thing: Interview (Trost) – Fire! Orchestra: Ritual p.5 ( Runa) – Summit Quartet (K.Vandermark/ M.Gustafsson/ Luc X/ H.Drake): A Father, a Son, a Floor – Matthew Shipp 4t: Soul Secrets (For Tune) – Cortex: Grinder (Clen Feed) – Simone Alessandrini Storytellers: Sor Vincé!(Parco della Musica) – Tomas Fujiwara: Pocket Pass (Firehouse 12) – Julius Hemphill Jah Band: Georgia Blue (Minor Music) – J.Hemphill Big Band: For Billie (Elektra) – Billie Holiday: I get a Kick ou of you (Verve) – Hugh Masekela: Dzinorabiro (MGM) + Bajabula (Tsafrika)