    Round Midnight del 24 gennaio 2018
    ROUND MIDNIGHT 24-01-2018

    TRACKLIST >>>Babs Gonzales: Round Midnight –  Wes Montgomery: Full House (Resonance)  –  Jim Hall: Up, Up and Away (MPS) –  Pat Martino: Hipsippy Blues (Highnote) –  Hugh Masekela: Sala La Mane (MoJazz) + Grazing in the Grass –  The Click Song (Mercury) + Stimela (Chisa) +  MRA (Uni) +  Felicidade + Bajabula Bonke (MGM) + Maseru (Blue Thumb) –  Jazz Epistles: Dollar’s Mood (Gallo) –  A Night in Tunisia (Blue Thumb) – Jen Shyu: Door 1:Prologue+Door2:World of Java (Pi Recordings) –  Hobby Horse: The Go Round (Auand) –  Jonathan Finlayson & Sicilian Defense: Flank and Centre (Pi Recordings) – Alberto Capelli: Nuda e Cruda –  Fire! : The Hands (Rune) –  James Blood Ulmer & The Thing: Interview (Trost) –  Fire! Orchestra: Ritual p.5 ( Runa) –  Summit Quartet (K.Vandermark/ M.Gustafsson/ Luc X/ H.Drake): A Father, a Son, a Floor –  Matthew Shipp 4t: Soul Secrets (For Tune) –  Cortex: Grinder (Clen Feed) –  Simone Alessandrini Storytellers: Sor Vincé!(Parco della Musica) –  Tomas Fujiwara: Pocket Pass (Firehouse 12) –  Julius Hemphill Jah Band: Georgia Blue (Minor Music) –  J.Hemphill Big Band: For Billie (Elektra) –  Billie Holiday: I get a Kick ou of you (Verve) –  Hugh Masekela: Dzinorabiro (MGM) + Bajabula (Tsafrika)
     

