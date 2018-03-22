    Round Midnight del 21 marzo 2018

    Round Midnight del 21 marzo 2018
    Podcast

     
     
    00:00 / 03:49:36
     
    1X
     

    ROUND MIDNIGHT 21-03-2017

    Album della settimana: Bill Frisell: “Music IS” (Okeh)

    TRACKLIST >>> Wes Montgomery: Round Midnight (Resonance) –  Thad Jones / Mel Lewis Orchestra: Once Around (Solid State) –  Gil Evans Orchestra: Angel (RCA) –  The Thing, Cato Salsa Experience & J.McPhee: Louie Louie (Smalltown Superjazz) –  Golden Palominos: Clean Plate (Celuloid) –  Bill Frisell: Juliet of the Spirits (Hannibal) –  B.Frisell/ W.Horvitz/R.Holcomb: Goung Going Gone (Elektra) –  B.Frisell: Have a Little Faith in Me (Nonesuch) –  Matt Wilson: Paper 2 (Palmetto) –  B.Frisell & Elvis Costello: Weird Nightmare (WB) –  B.Frisell: Rambler (Okeh) –  B.Frisell &  Gary Peacock: Good Morning Heartache (Postcards) –  Keith Jarrett: When I Fall in Love (ECM) –  Bobo Stenson Trio: Cancion contra la Indecision (ECM) –  Giampiero Locatelli: Fizzle, Dead Slow, Whistle (Auand) –  John Beasley Monkestra: Brake’s Sake (Mack Avenue) –  Christian McBride Big Band: Used ‘Ta Cold (Mack Avenue) –  David Bowie (w.M.Shneider Orch.): Sue (Parlophone) –  Charlie Haden Liberation Music Orchestra: This is not America (Verve) –  Benjamin Boone & Philip Levine:  The Unknowable (Homage to S.Rollins) (Origin) – Sonny Rollis: There is No Greater Love ( Craft) –  Tom Waits: Romeo is Bleeding (Asylum) –  Pat Martino: On the Stairs (HighNote) –  Julian Lage: The Ramble (Mack Avenue) –  Nels Cline: Beautiful Love (Blue Note) –  Tomas Fujiwara: Toasting the Mart (Firehouse 12) –  Roberto Maria Zorzi/M.Manring/ S.Amendola: Noel Akchote: It Should’ve Happened a Long Time Ago –  B.Frisell: Freddy’s Step (Elektra) –  B.Frisell & Fred Hersch: It Might as well be Spring (Nonesuch) –  B.Frisell: Surfer Girl + Think About it + Change in the Air (Okeh) –  B.Frisell & Joey Baron: A Change is Gonna Come (Relative Pitch) – Tom Waits: The Piano has been Drinkin’

    Commenta la notizia

    avatar