Round Midnight del 21 marzo 2018

ROUND MIDNIGHT 21-03-2017

TRACKLIST >>> Wes Montgomery: Round Midnight (Resonance) – Thad Jones / Mel Lewis Orchestra: Once Around (Solid State) – Gil Evans Orchestra: Angel (RCA) – The Thing, Cato Salsa Experience & J.McPhee: Louie Louie (Smalltown Superjazz) – Golden Palominos: Clean Plate (Celuloid) – Bill Frisell: Juliet of the Spirits (Hannibal) – B.Frisell/ W.Horvitz/R.Holcomb: Goung Going Gone (Elektra) – B.Frisell: Have a Little Faith in Me (Nonesuch) – Matt Wilson: Paper 2 (Palmetto) – B.Frisell & Elvis Costello: Weird Nightmare (WB) – B.Frisell: Rambler (Okeh) – B.Frisell & Gary Peacock: Good Morning Heartache (Postcards) – Keith Jarrett: When I Fall in Love (ECM) – Bobo Stenson Trio: Cancion contra la Indecision (ECM) – Giampiero Locatelli: Fizzle, Dead Slow, Whistle (Auand) – John Beasley Monkestra: Brake’s Sake (Mack Avenue) – Christian McBride Big Band: Used ‘Ta Cold (Mack Avenue) – David Bowie (w.M.Shneider Orch.): Sue (Parlophone) – Charlie Haden Liberation Music Orchestra: This is not America (Verve) – Benjamin Boone & Philip Levine: The Unknowable (Homage to S.Rollins) (Origin) – Sonny Rollis: There is No Greater Love ( Craft) – Tom Waits: Romeo is Bleeding (Asylum) – Pat Martino: On the Stairs (HighNote) – Julian Lage: The Ramble (Mack Avenue) – Nels Cline: Beautiful Love (Blue Note) – Tomas Fujiwara: Toasting the Mart (Firehouse 12) – Roberto Maria Zorzi/M.Manring/ S.Amendola: Noel Akchote: It Should’ve Happened a Long Time Ago – B.Frisell: Freddy’s Step (Elektra) – B.Frisell & Fred Hersch: It Might as well be Spring (Nonesuch) – B.Frisell: Surfer Girl + Think About it + Change in the Air (Okeh) – B.Frisell & Joey Baron: A Change is Gonna Come (Relative Pitch) – Tom Waits: The Piano has been Drinkin’

Album della settimana: Bill Frisell: “Music IS” (Okeh)