Round Midnight del 21 febbraio 2018

ROUND MIDNIGHT 21-02-208

TRACKLIST >>>Wes Montgomery w.J.Griffin: Round Midnight (Resonance) – Meshell Ndegeocello: Feeling Good (Naive) – Alice Smith: I Put a Spell on you (Revive) – Nina Simone: Just Like a Woman (RCA) + Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood (Philips) – Xiu Xiu: The Other Woman (Graveface) – Harriet Tubman+Wadada Leo Smith: NIna Simone (Sunnyside) – Bobo Stenson: Canción contra la Indecision (ECM) – Jan Garberek 4t: Witchi-Tai-To (ECM) + N.8 (Live Bremen 1974) – Bobo Stenson: Elégie (ECM) – Tomasz Stanko 7t: Sleep Safe and Warm + Ballad for Bernt (ECM) – Charles Lloyd: Passin’ Thru (Blue Note) – Roswell Rudd: House of the Rising Sun (RareNoise) – Mike Reed’s People, Places & Things: My Imaginary Friend (Tyshawn Sorey) (482 records) – FIRE! : Washing your Heart in Filth (Rune Gramofon) – Dave Liebman/ Adam Rudolph/ Tatsuya Nakatani: The Simple Thruth (Rare Noise) – Hobby Horse: Cascade (Auand) – Julian Lage: THe Ramble (Mack Avenue) – Roberto Zorzi/ Scott Amendola/ Michael Manring: Colours for Susan (Kutmusic) – Thomas Chapin: Sky Piece (Knitting Factory) – Tim Berne: Stingray Shuffle (ECM) – Calibro 35: Psycheground (Record Kicks) – Courtney Pine w.Omar: Rules (FreeStyle) – Mark Murphy: On the Red Clay (Muse) – Pat Martino: Hipsippy Blues (HighNote) – Didier Lockwood: New World + Giant Steps (MPS) – GoGo Penguins: One Hundred Moons (Blue Note) – Billy bang: St.Thomas (TUM) – Stephane Grappelly & Jean-Luc Ponty: Pentup House (MPS) – Meshell Ndegeocello:w.S.O’Connor: Don’t Take all Night (Naive)