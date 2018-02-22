    Round Midnight del 21 febbraio 2018

    ROUND MIDNIGHT 21-02-208

    TRACKLIST >>>Wes Montgomery w.J.Griffin: Round Midnight (Resonance) –  Meshell Ndegeocello: Feeling Good (Naive) –  Alice Smith: I Put a Spell on you (Revive) –   Nina Simone: Just Like a Woman (RCA) +  Don’t Let Me Be Misunderstood (Philips) –   Xiu Xiu: The Other Woman (Graveface) –  Harriet Tubman+Wadada Leo Smith: NIna Simone (Sunnyside) –   Bobo Stenson: Canción contra la Indecision (ECM) –    Jan Garberek 4t: Witchi-Tai-To (ECM) + N.8 (Live Bremen 1974) –   Bobo Stenson: Elégie (ECM) –   Tomasz Stanko 7t:  Sleep Safe and Warm + Ballad for Bernt (ECM) –   Charles Lloyd: Passin’ Thru (Blue Note) –   Roswell Rudd: House of the Rising Sun (RareNoise) –   Mike Reed’s People, Places & Things: My Imaginary Friend (Tyshawn Sorey) (482 records) –   FIRE! : Washing your Heart in Filth (Rune Gramofon) –    Dave Liebman/ Adam Rudolph/ Tatsuya Nakatani: The Simple Thruth (Rare Noise) –   Hobby Horse: Cascade (Auand) –   Julian Lage: THe Ramble (Mack Avenue) –   Roberto Zorzi/ Scott Amendola/ Michael Manring: Colours for Susan (Kutmusic) –   Thomas Chapin: Sky Piece (Knitting Factory) –   Tim Berne: Stingray Shuffle (ECM) –  Calibro 35: Psycheground (Record Kicks) –   Courtney Pine w.Omar: Rules (FreeStyle) –   Mark Murphy: On the Red Clay (Muse) –  Pat Martino: Hipsippy Blues (HighNote) –  Didier Lockwood: New World + Giant Steps (MPS) –  GoGo Penguins: One Hundred Moons (Blue Note) –  Billy bang: St.Thomas (TUM) –  Stephane Grappelly & Jean-Luc Ponty: Pentup House (MPS) –   Meshell Ndegeocello:w.S.O’Connor: Don’t Take all Night (Naive)

