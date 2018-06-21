Round Midnight del 20 giugno 2018

Dice la voce di Eric Dolphy, al termine di questa trasmissione: “Quando la Musica è finita, se n’è andata, nell’aria. Non puoi più afferrarla”. Noi ad afferrarla, stanotte, ci abbiamo comunque provato, seguendole tracce sonore dello straordinario Eric Dolphy.

ROUND MIDNIGHT 20-06-2018

So Long, Eric Dolphy –

Disco della settimana > The Thing: Again (Trost)

TRACKLIST >>> George Russell : Round Midnight (Riverside) – Eric Dolphy: Iron Man (Douglas) + Alone Together (Douglas) + Les + Left Alone + Tenderly (New Jazz) + Fire Waltz (Prestige) – Charles Mingus: All the Things You Could Be Right Now If Sigmund Freud’s Wife Was Your Mother (Candid) – John Coltrane: Spiritual (Impulse) – Gunther Schuller (w.Dolphy, Ornette Coleman, Bill Evans): Variations On a Theme by Thelonious Monk (Criss-Cross) (I+II) (Atlantic) – Frank Zappa: Eric Dolphy Memorial Barbecue (Bizarre/Reprise) – Ken Vandermark/ Free Fall: Into The Air (for Eric Dolphy) (Wobbly) – Otomo Yoshide’s New Jazz orchestra: Gazzelloni (Doubt Music) – Eric Dolphy: Hat and Beard (Blue Note) + April Fool (New Jazz) – Aki Takase & Alex Von Schlippenbach: Les (Intakt) – Lounge Lizards: Out To Lunch (Europa) – Wayne Horvitz & PigPen: Miss Ann (Tim Kerr) – Joy Marshall: Come Back To Me (Cherry Red) – Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids: Tinoge (Strut) – Nicola Conte: Uhuru Na Umoja (MPS) – Grant Green: Oleo (Resonance) – The Thing: Decision in Paradise (Trost) – The End (M.Gustafsson/K.Monster/ S.Jernberg/A.Hana/ G.Saurnier): Svårmod (RareNoise) – Jamie Saft: The Making Of You (RareNoise) – Eric Dolphy/Mal Waldron: Warm Canto (New Jazz) – E.Dolphy: Love me (Douglas) + Miss Ann (Trip)