Round Midnight del 20 giugno 2018

    ROUND MIDNIGHT 20-06-2018

    Dice la voce di Eric Dolphy, al termine di questa trasmissione: “Quando la Musica è finita, se n’è andata, nell’aria. Non puoi più afferrarla”. Noi ad afferrarla, stanotte, ci abbiamo comunque provato, seguendole tracce sonore dello straordinario Eric Dolphy.

    So Long, Eric Dolphy –

    Disco della settimana  > The Thing: Again (Trost)
    TRACKLIST >>> George Russell : Round Midnight (Riverside) –  Eric Dolphy: Iron Man (Douglas) +  Alone Together (Douglas) + Les + Left Alone + Tenderly (New Jazz) + Fire Waltz (Prestige) –  Charles Mingus: All the Things You Could Be Right Now If Sigmund Freud’s Wife Was Your Mother (Candid) –  John Coltrane: Spiritual (Impulse) –  Gunther Schuller (w.Dolphy, Ornette Coleman, Bill Evans): Variations On a Theme by Thelonious Monk (Criss-Cross) (I+II) (Atlantic) –  Frank Zappa: Eric Dolphy Memorial Barbecue (Bizarre/Reprise) –  Ken Vandermark/ Free Fall: Into The Air (for Eric Dolphy) (Wobbly) –  Otomo Yoshide’s New Jazz orchestra: Gazzelloni (Doubt Music) –   Eric Dolphy: Hat and Beard (Blue Note) +  April Fool (New Jazz) –  Aki Takase & Alex Von Schlippenbach: Les (Intakt) –  Lounge Lizards: Out To Lunch (Europa) –  Wayne Horvitz & PigPen: Miss Ann (Tim Kerr) –  Joy Marshall: Come Back To Me (Cherry Red) –  Idris Ackamoor & The Pyramids: Tinoge (Strut) –  Nicola Conte: Uhuru Na Umoja (MPS) –  Grant Green: Oleo (Resonance) –  The Thing: Decision in Paradise (Trost) –  The End (M.Gustafsson/K.Monster/ S.Jernberg/A.Hana/ G.Saurnier): Svårmod (RareNoise) –  Jamie Saft: The Making Of You (RareNoise) –  Eric Dolphy/Mal Waldron: Warm Canto (New Jazz) –  E.Dolphy: Love me (Douglas) + Miss Ann (Trip)

