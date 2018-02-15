    Round Midnight del 14 febbraio 2018

    Round Midnight del 14 febbraio 2018
    Podcast

     
     
    00:00 / 03:42:27
     
    1X
     

    ROUND MIDNIGHT 14-02-2018

    TRACKLIST >>> Helen Merrill: Round Midnight (Owl) –  Brothers and Sisters: Lay Lady Lay – Kocani Orkestar: Rainy Day Woman #12 & 35 (Buda) –  Marianne Faithfull: It’s all over now Baby Blue –   Jamie Saft w.M.Patton: Ballad of a Thin Man (Tzadik) –  Medeski, Scofield, Martin & Wood: The Times They are A-Changin’ (Indirecto) –  Bettye Lavette: Everything is Broken (Anti) –  Bobby McFerrin: I Shall be Released  (Sony) –  Nina Simone: Just Like a Woman (RCA) –  Charles Lloyd: Masters of War (Blue Note) –   Keith Jarrett: Lay Lady Lay (Live 69) –  Art Ensemble of Chicago: Barnyard Scuffel Shuffel (Atlantic) –  Dr.Lonnie Smith: On a Misty Night (Blue Note) –   Pat Martino: On the Stairs (Highnote) –   Julian Lage: The Ramble (Mack Avenue) –  Richard Davis: Emily (Galaxy) –  Bill Evans: Alfie (Resonance) –  Jazzmeia Horn: I’m Going Down (Prestige) –  Teddy Edwards & Howard McGhee: Up There (Contemporary) –  Phineas Newborn Jr.: Barbados (Atlantic) –  Ahmad Jamal: Taboo (Argo) –   A.Jamal: Marseille (Jazz Village) –  Courtney Pine: Rules (Freestyle) –  Andy Sheppard: Thirteen (ECM) –  Comet is Coming: Start Running (Leaf) –  John Surman: Within the Clouds (ECM) –  Sons of Kemet: Beware! (Naim) –  Pasquale Mirra & Gaia Mattiuzzi (LIve) –  John DeLeo & Fabrizio Puglisi: Crepuscule with Nellie (Carosello) –  Fire!: The Hands (Rune) –  The Thing & James Blood Ulmer: Baby Talk (Trost) –  Hobby Horse: The Go Round (Auand) –  Franco D’Andrea Octet: Traditions N.2 (Parco della Musica) –  Ed Palermo Big Band: XXI Century Schizoid Man (Cuneiform) –  Tiziano Tononi & Southbound: Midnight Rider (Longsong) –  Bobo Stenson: Cancion contra la indecision (ECM)

    Commenta la notizia

    avatar