Round Midnight del 14 febbraio 2018

ROUND MIDNIGHT 14-02-2018
TRACKLIST >>> Helen Merrill: Round Midnight (Owl) – Brothers and Sisters: Lay Lady Lay – Kocani Orkestar: Rainy Day Woman #12 & 35 (Buda) – Marianne Faithfull: It’s all over now Baby Blue – Jamie Saft w.M.Patton: Ballad of a Thin Man (Tzadik) – Medeski, Scofield, Martin & Wood: The Times They are A-Changin’ (Indirecto) – Bettye Lavette: Everything is Broken (Anti) – Bobby McFerrin: I Shall be Released (Sony) – Nina Simone: Just Like a Woman (RCA) – Charles Lloyd: Masters of War (Blue Note) – Keith Jarrett: Lay Lady Lay (Live 69) – Art Ensemble of Chicago: Barnyard Scuffel Shuffel (Atlantic) – Dr.Lonnie Smith: On a Misty Night (Blue Note) – Pat Martino: On the Stairs (Highnote) – Julian Lage: The Ramble (Mack Avenue) – Richard Davis: Emily (Galaxy) – Bill Evans: Alfie (Resonance) – Jazzmeia Horn: I’m Going Down (Prestige) – Teddy Edwards & Howard McGhee: Up There (Contemporary) – Phineas Newborn Jr.: Barbados (Atlantic) – Ahmad Jamal: Taboo (Argo) – A.Jamal: Marseille (Jazz Village) – Courtney Pine: Rules (Freestyle) – Andy Sheppard: Thirteen (ECM) – Comet is Coming: Start Running (Leaf) – John Surman: Within the Clouds (ECM) – Sons of Kemet: Beware! (Naim) – Pasquale Mirra & Gaia Mattiuzzi (LIve) – John DeLeo & Fabrizio Puglisi: Crepuscule with Nellie (Carosello) – Fire!: The Hands (Rune) – The Thing & James Blood Ulmer: Baby Talk (Trost) – Hobby Horse: The Go Round (Auand) – Franco D’Andrea Octet: Traditions N.2 (Parco della Musica) – Ed Palermo Big Band: XXI Century Schizoid Man (Cuneiform) – Tiziano Tononi & Southbound: Midnight Rider (Longsong) – Bobo Stenson: Cancion contra la indecision (ECM)
Commenta la notizia