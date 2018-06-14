Round Midnight del 13 giugno 2018

ROUND MIDNIGHT 12-06-2018

Disco della settimana > Erik Friedlander: Artemisia (Skipstone)

TRACKLIST >>> Babs Gonzales: Round Midnight – Max Roach: I Concentrate on You (Mercury) – Art Pepper: So in Love (Artist House) – Joe Henderson/ McCoy Tyner: What is This Thing Called Love ? (Chesky) – Sonny Rollins: It’s All Right With Me (Prestige) – Billie Holiday: I Get a Kick Out of You (Verve) – Frank Sinatra: I Could Have Danced All Night (Blue Note) – Carmen McRae: Miss Otis Regrets (Blue Note) – Betty Carter & Ray Charles: Every Time We Say Goodbye (ABC) – Andy Bey: Love for Sale (HighNote) – Roberto Zorzi/Compagnia del Trivelin: I’ve Got You Under My Skin (Kut) – Mario Schiano: Night and Day – Tom Rainey Obbligato: What is This Thing Called Love (Intakt) – Bill Evans Trio: All of Me (Riverside) – John Coltrane Untitled Original 11383 (Impulse!) – David Liebman: Flames (JazzLine) – Dave Holland/ E.Parker/ C.Taborn/ C.Smith: Q & A (Dare2) – Dave Liebman/ T.Nakatani/ A.Rudolph: Benediction (RareNoise) – The End: Vemod (RareNoise) – Dave King Trucking Company: Delta Kreme (SunnySide) – Sofia Jernberg & Alexander Hawkins (Live Bimhuis 2016) – Fire! Orchestra: Ritual part 5 (Rune Grammofon) – Tiziano Tononi and Southbound: Midnight Rider (Long Song) – Ghost Horse: Born Again Cretin (Auand) – Erik Friedlander’s Throw A Glass: As They Are (Skipstone) – Henry Threadgill 14 or 15Kestra: Dirt – Part III (Pi Recordings) – Louis Moholo: Lost Opportunities (Ogun) – E.Friedlander: The Great revelation + Seven Heartbreaks (Skipstone) – Enten Eller: Funkytauros (MB) – Mariano Di Nunzio: Urban Skyline (Mardin) – Drive! (G.Guidi/ J.Rehmer/ F.Scettri (Auand) – Charlie Parker: Night and Day + What is This Thing Called Love (Verve) – Helen Merrill/S.Lacy: Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child (Owl)