    Round Midnight del 13 giugno 2018

    ROUND MIDNIGHT 12-06-2018

    Disco della settimana > Erik Friedlander: Artemisia (Skipstone)
    TRACKLIST >>> Babs Gonzales: Round Midnight –  Max Roach: I Concentrate on You (Mercury) –  Art Pepper: So in Love (Artist House) –  Joe Henderson/ McCoy Tyner: What is This Thing Called Love ? (Chesky) –  Sonny Rollins: It’s All Right With Me (Prestige) –  Billie Holiday: I Get a Kick Out of You (Verve) –  Frank Sinatra: I Could Have Danced All Night (Blue Note) –   Carmen McRae: Miss Otis Regrets (Blue Note) –  Betty Carter & Ray Charles: Every Time We Say Goodbye (ABC) –  Andy Bey: Love for Sale (HighNote) –  Roberto Zorzi/Compagnia del Trivelin: I’ve Got You Under My Skin (Kut) –  Mario Schiano: Night and Day –  Tom Rainey Obbligato: What is This Thing Called Love (Intakt) –  Bill Evans Trio: All of Me (Riverside) –  John Coltrane Untitled Original 11383 (Impulse!) – David Liebman: Flames (JazzLine) –  Dave Holland/ E.Parker/ C.Taborn/ C.Smith: Q & A (Dare2) –  Dave Liebman/ T.Nakatani/ A.Rudolph: Benediction (RareNoise) –  The End: Vemod (RareNoise) –  Dave King Trucking Company: Delta Kreme (SunnySide) –  Sofia Jernberg & Alexander Hawkins (Live Bimhuis 2016) –  Fire! Orchestra: Ritual part 5 (Rune Grammofon) –  Tiziano Tononi and Southbound: Midnight Rider (Long Song) –  Ghost Horse: Born Again Cretin (Auand) –  Erik Friedlander’s Throw A Glass: As They Are (Skipstone)  – Henry Threadgill 14 or 15Kestra: Dirt – Part III (Pi Recordings) –  Louis Moholo: Lost Opportunities (Ogun) –  E.Friedlander: The Great revelation + Seven Heartbreaks (Skipstone) –  Enten Eller: Funkytauros (MB) –  Mariano Di Nunzio: Urban Skyline (Mardin) –  Drive! (G.Guidi/ J.Rehmer/ F.Scettri (Auand) –  Charlie Parker: Night and Day + What is This Thing Called Love (Verve) –  Helen Merrill/S.Lacy: Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child (Owl)

