Il Collezionista del 8 luglio 2018

SUN RA Along the Tiber (from “Other voices, other blues”, Horo ITA 1978)

HERBIE HANCOCK Sleeping giant (from “Crossing”, Warner Bros USA 1972)

RAJESH Makers of the river crossing (from “Infinite fusion”, OM Records IND 1982)

PLEASURE We have so much + 2 for 1 (from “Accept no substitutes”, Fantasy ITA 1976)

ABELEEN-FARNLOF QUINTET One for Juan (from “Jazz Club 2”, SR SWE 1970)