MAURICE MAGNONI + RAVA L’arche (from Andata senza ritorno, Plainisphare SWI 1988)

LEO WRIGHT Soul talk (from Soul talk, Vortex USA 1970)

ORNETTE COLEMAN Lonely woman (from The shape of jazz to come, Atlantic USA 1960)

CAL TJADER Tanya (from Soul sauce, Verve USA 1964)

PUCCIO ROELENS Barbecue (from Balance RCA Italiana 1980)

JOHN TAYLOR NORMA WINSTONE KENNY WHEELER Adios Tony (from Azimuth ’85, ECM GER 1985)