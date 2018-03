Il Collezionista del 11 marzo 2018

ROLAND KIRK Serenade to a cuckoo (from I talk with the spirits, Limelight USA 1965)

J.J.JOHNSON ORCHESTRA Across 110th street – instrumental (from OST Across 110th street, United Artists USA 1972)

BOBBY WOMACK Do it right (from OST Across 110th Street, United Artists USA 1972)

JOBIM Captain Bacardi (from Wave, A&M UK 1967)

ENERGY John (from Energy, EMI Harvest SWE 1974)

BARNEY KESSEL Pedal point (from Workin’ out, Contemporary USA 1961)

SONNY OKOSUN Edo (from Ozziddi, HMV Nigeria 1977)