TUBBY HAYES Dear Johnny B. (from “Mexican Green”, Fontana UK 1968)

MONK MONTGOMERY Journey to the bottom (from “Bass Odyssey”, Chisa USA 1971)

PIERO PICCIONI Night Wind + When love appears in Brazaville (from OST “Congo vivo”, Voce del Padrone ITA 1962)

MULATU ASTATKE Dewol (from “Mulatu Astatke featuring Amde Maskal”, Amha – reissue FRA 2015))

McCOY TYNER Fly with the wind (from “Fly with the wind”, Milestone USA 1976)