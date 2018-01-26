Enjoy the Ride del 26 gennaio 2018

Playlist:

Al Green – light my fire

Sly & the family stone – family affair

Ann Peebles – I can’t stand the rain

Gil Scott heron – lady day and john coltrane

Edwin Starr – twenty five miles

Curtis Mayfield – we got to have peace

The Temptations – papa was a rollin stone

Bill Withers – ain’t no sunshine

Timmy Thomas – why can’t we live together

The Undisputed truth – smiling faces sometimes

The Isley Brothers – it’s your thing

Donny Hathaway – jealous guy

Bobby Womack – california dreamin

Wilson Pickett – mr magic man

The Dramatics – whatcha see is whatcha get

Isaac hayes – hung up on my baby