    Enjoy the Ride del 26 gennaio 2018

    Enjoy the Ride del 26 gennaio 2018
    Enjoy the Ride

     
     
    00:00 / 01:00:30
     
    1X
     

    Soul funk super classics! A cura di Giustina Terenzi

    Playlist:

    Al Green – light my fire
    Sly & the family stone – family affair
    Ann Peebles – I can’t stand the rain
    Gil Scott heron – lady day and john coltrane
    Edwin Starr – twenty five miles
    Curtis Mayfield – we got to have peace
    The Temptations – papa was a rollin stone
    Bill Withers – ain’t no sunshine
    Timmy Thomas – why can’t we live together
    The Undisputed truth – smiling faces sometimes
    The Isley Brothers – it’s your thing
    Donny Hathaway – jealous guy
    Bobby Womack – california dreamin
    Wilson Pickett – mr magic man
    The Dramatics – whatcha see is whatcha get
    Isaac hayes – hung up on my baby

    Commenta la notizia

    avatar