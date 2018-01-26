Enjoy the Ride del 26 gennaio 2018

Soul funk super classics! A cura di Giustina Terenzi
Playlist:
Al Green – light my fire
Sly & the family stone – family affair
Ann Peebles – I can’t stand the rain
Gil Scott heron – lady day and john coltrane
Edwin Starr – twenty five miles
Curtis Mayfield – we got to have peace
The Temptations – papa was a rollin stone
Bill Withers – ain’t no sunshine
Timmy Thomas – why can’t we live together
The Undisputed truth – smiling faces sometimes
The Isley Brothers – it’s your thing
Donny Hathaway – jealous guy
Bobby Womack – california dreamin
Wilson Pickett – mr magic man
The Dramatics – whatcha see is whatcha get
Isaac hayes – hung up on my baby
