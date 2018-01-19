    Enjoy the Ride del 19 gennaio 2018 a cura di Giustina Terenzi

    Enjoy the Ride del 19 gennaio 2018 a cura di Giustina Terenzi
    Playlist completa.

    collage – the three degrees
    sunny & the sunliners – should i tae you home
    the showstoppers – ain’t nothing but..
    ann peebles – come to mama
    lee dorsey – little baby
    linda jones – seeing is believing
    eddie floyd – big bird
    howard tate – girl of the north country
    doris duke – i don’t care anymore
    jackie wilson – the who who song
    little willie john – i’m shakin
    mitty collier – my babe
    charles shefield – it’s your voodoo working
    bettye lavette – i feel good
    big maybelle – that’s life
    wilbert harrison – let’s stick together
    barbara acklin – am i the same girl
    bettye – cry me a river
    les maccann – sad little girl
    the gems – i can’t help myself
    snooks eaglin – travelling mood
    ronnie love – chills & fever
    tiny topsy – just a little bit

