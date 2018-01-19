Enjoy the Ride del 19 gennaio 2018 a cura di Giustina Terenzi

Playlist completa.
collage – the three degrees
sunny & the sunliners – should i tae you home
the showstoppers – ain’t nothing but..
ann peebles – come to mama
lee dorsey – little baby
linda jones – seeing is believing
eddie floyd – big bird
howard tate – girl of the north country
doris duke – i don’t care anymore
jackie wilson – the who who song
little willie john – i’m shakin
mitty collier – my babe
charles shefield – it’s your voodoo working
bettye lavette – i feel good
big maybelle – that’s life
wilbert harrison – let’s stick together
barbara acklin – am i the same girl
bettye – cry me a river
les maccann – sad little girl
the gems – i can’t help myself
snooks eaglin – travelling mood
ronnie love – chills & fever
tiny topsy – just a little bit
