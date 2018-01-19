Enjoy the Ride del 19 gennaio 2018 a cura di Giustina Terenzi

Playlist completa.

collage – the three degrees

sunny & the sunliners – should i tae you home

the showstoppers – ain’t nothing but..

ann peebles – come to mama

lee dorsey – little baby

linda jones – seeing is believing

eddie floyd – big bird

howard tate – girl of the north country

doris duke – i don’t care anymore

jackie wilson – the who who song

little willie john – i’m shakin

mitty collier – my babe

charles shefield – it’s your voodoo working

bettye lavette – i feel good

big maybelle – that’s life

wilbert harrison – let’s stick together

barbara acklin – am i the same girl

bettye – cry me a river

les maccann – sad little girl

the gems – i can’t help myself

snooks eaglin – travelling mood

ronnie love – chills & fever

tiny topsy – just a little bit