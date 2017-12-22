Enjoy the ride a cura di Giustina Terenzi. Venerdì 22 dicembre

Playlist completa:
Nancy Wilson – goin’ out of my head
Al Caiola – underwater chase
Nina Simone – the gal from joe’s
Shirley Horn – big city
Sarah Vaughan – fever
Lou Rawls – dead end street
Dinah Washington, Malcom Addey – the blues aon’t nothin but a woman
Mitch Ryder – breakout
Archie Bell & The Drells – tighen up
Sunny & The sunliners – shoul I take you home
Nancy Sinatra – the last of the secret agents
Jackie Wilson – the who who song
The showstoppers – ain’t nothin but a houseparty
Arthur Conley – put our love together
Ann Peebles – come to mama
Jean Wells – i feel good
Aretha Franklin – save me
Kim circle – i put a spell on you
Carmen Mcrae – the sound of silence
Ray Charles – what’d i say
