    Enjoy the ride a cura di Giustina Terenzi. Venerdì 22 dicembre

    Playlist completa:

    Nancy Wilson – goin’ out of my head
    Al Caiola – underwater chase
    Nina Simone – the gal from joe’s
    Shirley Horn – big city
    Sarah Vaughan – fever
    Lou Rawls – dead end street
    Dinah Washington, Malcom Addey – the blues aon’t nothin but a woman
    Mitch Ryder – breakout
    Archie Bell & The Drells – tighen up
    Sunny & The sunliners – shoul I take you home
    Nancy Sinatra – the last of the secret agents
    Jackie Wilson – the who who song
    The showstoppers – ain’t nothin but a houseparty
    Arthur Conley – put our love together
    Ann Peebles – come to mama
    Jean Wells – i feel good
    Aretha Franklin – save me
    Kim circle – i put a spell on you
    Carmen Mcrae – the sound of silence
    Ray Charles – what’d i say

