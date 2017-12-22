Enjoy the ride a cura di Giustina Terenzi. Venerdì 22 dicembre

Playlist completa:

Nancy Wilson – goin’ out of my head

Al Caiola – underwater chase

Nina Simone – the gal from joe’s

Shirley Horn – big city

Sarah Vaughan – fever

Lou Rawls – dead end street

Dinah Washington, Malcom Addey – the blues aon’t nothin but a woman

Mitch Ryder – breakout

Archie Bell & The Drells – tighen up

Sunny & The sunliners – shoul I take you home

Nancy Sinatra – the last of the secret agents

Jackie Wilson – the who who song

The showstoppers – ain’t nothin but a houseparty

Arthur Conley – put our love together

Ann Peebles – come to mama

Jean Wells – i feel good

Aretha Franklin – save me

Kim circle – i put a spell on you

Carmen Mcrae – the sound of silence

Ray Charles – what’d i say