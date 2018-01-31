Drop Out Radio Show del 30 gennaio 2018

Scaletta Drop Out Radio Show

Africa twist – Lonnie Youngblood

I’m gonna change my world – Animals

Too late to kiss you – Cords

The love I need – Frank Butler

Can’t dio without you – Dusty Wilson

If I didn’t love you girl – Travis Pikes

Expetations – Dutch Masters

Johnny rember me – Johnny layton

Breaktrhough – Atomic Rooster

Weaver answer – Family

St. Jeremy – Mojo Hanna

Indian Rope man – Brain Auger

No time to the right time – Blues Projecr

Summertime girl – Los Iberos

Nobody’s home to – Billie Davis

House of Jansch – Donovan

Michelangelo – Jimmy Campell

Just anything – Jackson C. Frank

Hallucination – Tim Buckley