Drop Out Radio Show del 30 gennaio 2018

Scaletta Drop Out Radio Show
Africa twist – Lonnie Youngblood
I’m gonna change my world – Animals
Too late to kiss you – Cords
The love I need – Frank Butler
Can’t dio without you – Dusty Wilson
If I didn’t love you girl – Travis Pikes
Expetations – Dutch Masters
Johnny rember me – Johnny layton
Breaktrhough – Atomic Rooster
Weaver answer – Family
St. Jeremy – Mojo Hanna
Indian Rope man – Brain Auger
No time to the right time – Blues Projecr
Summertime girl – Los Iberos
Nobody’s home to – Billie Davis
House of Jansch – Donovan
Michelangelo – Jimmy Campell
Just anything – Jackson C. Frank
Hallucination – Tim Buckley
