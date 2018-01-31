    Drop Out Radio Show del 30 gennaio 2018

    Scaletta Drop Out Radio Show

    Africa twist – Lonnie Youngblood
    I’m gonna change my world – Animals
    Too late to kiss you – Cords
    The love I need – Frank Butler
    Can’t dio without you – Dusty Wilson
    If I didn’t love you girl – Travis Pikes
    Expetations – Dutch Masters
    Johnny rember me – Johnny layton
    Breaktrhough – Atomic Rooster
    Weaver answer – Family
    St. Jeremy – Mojo Hanna
    Indian Rope man – Brain Auger
    No time to the right time – Blues Projecr
    Summertime girl – Los Iberos
    Nobody’s home to – Billie Davis
    House of Jansch – Donovan
    Michelangelo – Jimmy Campell
    Just anything – Jackson C. Frank
    Hallucination – Tim Buckley

