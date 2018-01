ENS WINTHER Tribute to Brazil (from Jens Winther quintet, Stunt DK 1986)

MICHEL PETRUCCIANI Limbo (from Power of three, Blue Note USA 1987)

TONY SCOTT Djanger bali (from Djanger Bali SABA GER 1967)

MUHAL RICHARD ABRAMS MALACHI FAVORS J.G. (from Sight song Black Saint ITA 1976)

HERBIE HANCOCK The prisoner (from The prisoner, Blue Note USA 1970)