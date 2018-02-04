Il Collezionista del 4 febbraio 2018

VV.AA. The perils of Poda (from “Alto Summitt”, MPS GER 1968)

JERRY BERGONZI Si senora (from “Jerry on Red”, Red Record ITA 1988)

A.C. JOBIM Tide (from “Tide”, A&M USA 1970)

DAVE GRUSIN Out to lunch (from OST “3 Days of the Condor”, Capitol USA 1975)

DAVE GRUSIN Yellow panic (from OST “3 Days of the Condor”, Capitol USA 1975)

DAVE GRUSIN Sing along with the CIA (from OST “3 Days of the Condor”, Capitol USA 1975)

MONGO SANTAMARIA Night crawler (from “Mongo ’70”, Atlantic USA 1970)

PHIL RANELIN Of times gone by (from “The time is now”, Tribe USA 1974)