Il Collezionista del 21 gennaio 2018

JEAN-LUC PONTY The name of the game (from Electric Connection, World Pacific USA)

ARCHIE SHEPP Stream (from Montreux Two., Arista USA 1976)

KOOL & THE GANG Caribbean festival (from Spirit of the boogie, USA 1975)

PUCCIO ROELENS Scratch (from Balance RCA Italiana 1980)

WALTER BISHOP JR. Speak Low (from Speak Low, Muse USA 1975)